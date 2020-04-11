Resmedic Announces Arrival Of New Stock Of Respiratory Equipments.

Edinburgh, UK,‎April 11 Resmedic Inc, a leading online store selling respiratory equipment worldwide, today announced that it began massive sales of ventilators and oxygen concentrators around the world, this is base on response to desperate requests from customers, hospitals, and Individuals from all over the world, who have at some point purchase respiratory equipment from the company.

The Panic around COVID-19 among people has resulted in an increasing demand for Ventilators and oxygen concentrators,

the company partnered with reputable manufacturers who have begun supplying them with reasonable numbers of ventilators and oxygen concentrators and face masks to help combat COVID-19(Coronavirus) pandemic.

The mission of Resmedic is always to be customer-centric and felt obliged to use their relationship with reputable manufacturers to secure as many ventilators and oxygen concentrators as possible and also make sure orders are delivered to door steps. In this time of the pandemic, there is no time to spare Resmedic have to go all out to secure respiratory equipment for customers around the world. “In the last few weeks we have received many expressions of gratitude from hospitals and individuals that we are serving, that would not be possible without reliable partners on our side, especially during these times of COVID-19 pandemic,” said David Miller, CEO Resmedic Inc.

