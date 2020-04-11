Neve Hospitality Presents HOMEPRENEUR An Opportunity For All Young Enthusiasts To Become A Restauranteur

Neve Hospitality Presents HOMEPRENEUR An Opportunity For All Young Enthusiasts To Become A Restaurateur In This Quarantine Period.

The aspirants need to bake a good concept for their business that separates them from the rest and swoon them by your culinary skills, so that they can get a chance to be a RESTAURATEUR.

The plans will be divided into five parts : USP, Financial aspects, Operational plan, Interior, Franchise Options, Kitchen (Menu Set Up)

The best idea with the best idea gets 15% stake holder (Or becomes a restaurant owner in which Neve Hospitality does the funding)

How it will work:

1. Competition is open to everyone

2. 10 People are selected with a Mentor

3. Each Person will get a chance to speak to Panel to help in the further Process

4. The best 5 Would be choosen from the same

5. The selected 5 would work on a execution Plan of the same

6. Top Three would be selected for the same

7. The Top Three would work carry a pop up at one of the cities leading restaurant and judged by Industry Key Players

8. And then the final One Would be awarded with the investment

The aspirants can register by going to the following link : https://forms.gle/kYtJPthVyXUoqGie8