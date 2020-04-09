Motion Sensor UFO 100W, 13,000 Lumens 5000K 100-277VAC IP65

UFO high bay led are 100 Watt to 240 Watt warehouse area lighting with motion sensor and photocell sensor, waterproof IP65 UFO light fixture, suitable for commercial lighting and industrial lighting which there are widely used in warehouse, factories,workshop,supermarket and so on. UFO led high bay light are made of aluminum housing and Lumileds SMD3030 chip from famous manufactures, LEDS as a source of modern UFO light fixture can provide higher luminous and low energy consumption. There are 60 watts, 100 watts, 150 watt, and 200 watts with 130lm per watt or 150lm per watt for your choose. Our UFO Light Fixture have many color temperature for your choice according to your projects that there are warm white 3000 Kevin, natural white 4100 Kevin, day white 5000 Kevin and cool white 5700 Kevin.

Our ufo led high bay light have got full certification of ETL CETL DLC SAA FCC CE ROHS for all of the world.

UFO led high bay light is one of the most convenient and versatile warehouse lighting on the market, and the installation of our ufo light fixture are simple, there are four kind of the installation which there are hook hanger, suspension chain,suspension loop and bracket type.