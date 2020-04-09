Fiat Powertrain Technologies (FPT)

Formerly known as Iveco, the new and improved FPT delivers high-performance marine diesel engines renowned for durable designs, lower operating costs, flexible range and low impact on the environment. You’ll find high performance and high torques at low revolutions – perfect power for commercial lightweight to heavy-duty service like passenger transport, all levels of fishing, port services, tugs and coastal patrols.

FPT’s compact and lightweight design allows constant, efficient operation and low running costs due to longer maintenance intervals and a drastic reduction in consumption. Their keel-cooled versions even ensure sailing in shallow water.