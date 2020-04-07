Your friendly tax consultant in Delhi

It is that time of the year to file your income tax returns.Income tax return filing in Delhi has never been so easy. There are two options for doing this;

Go to the income tax site directly and file your tax returns.

Find a Professional that specializes in filing tax returns and seek its help.

In our view, the first option is trickier because on the income tax site, you won’t find answers to many of your questions. If you are a new tax- payer, you will have trouble figuring out the right format.

However, a chartered accountant will help you in various ways. He will prepare all your tax documents, and also advise you about refunds if any. Some CAs are also experts in NRI Return filing in India, so if you have relocated to India recently, you will find tax filing a seamless exercise.

Filing of income tax returns on time is not just mandatory, but you can avoid many future headaches also.

If you fail to submit your returns on time, you will be penalized by the Income Tax department. As an employee or an entrepreneur, you can’t afford to spend too much time managing this problem. At this point, you would need an expert.

If you are living in West Delhi, you may like to contact experts in ITR filing in Janakpuri. Reaching these experts is very easy thanks to expert connectivity.

A competent ITR filing firm typically offers the following services;

Obtaining Permanent Account Number

Linking PAN with your Aadhar Number

Preparation of tax returns

Calculation of tax refunds, if any

Consulting on Tax savings investments to reduce tax burden

Your IT filing expert can also represent you in tax disputes, thereby saving your time.

Informs you beforehand of your income tax deadline.

Please note having PAN number is mandatory for all those who receive income in their bank accounts. You would need this number while communicating with the income tax department.

The government has also made it mandatory to link your PAN and Aadhar number. While this process is quite simple, we would still urge you to take help of a qualified ITR filing expert.

If you have ever filed a tax return on your own, and have received a notice from the authorities, your CA can assist you better in filing responses and related communications with the Income Tax Department.

