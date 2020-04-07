Tim The Appointment Bot

Appointment may sound like a simple task, but paper-based scheduling systems make it difficult to stay in sync and know which clients are coming in when.

Phone call-based appointment systems have different problems. Do you ever feel guilty for all the missed calls you get from clients? It’s a pain and having to call people back only to get into the “what time works for you” conversation will take a chunk of time.

Our Appointment Bot, Tim, helps your customers schedule appointments with you. Your customers don’t need to call you every time to book an appointment, they can just go to your website or your facebook page (Messenger) and Tim will be there to assist them. Tim first check your calendar and with the available slots blocks your calendar.

Tim can be integrated with your google calendar or it just simply can drop an appointment booking notification to your mailbox.