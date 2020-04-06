EloQ Communications encourages employees and partners to delete email to protect the environment

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam – EloQ Communications encourages its employees, partners and community to remove unnecessary emails and reduce file attachments to minimize email’s size to contribute to environmental protection towards Earth Day.

Since the outbreak of Covid-19 in February 2020, the operations of many businesses have been halted or slowed down. Although the market is going through a difficult period, EloQ Communications considers that this is an opportunity for companies to invest in building corporate culture instead of wasting time.

In order to demonstrate the responsibility with the surrounding community that EloQ stands within, the company has called on its staff and partners to delete spam emails and limit attachments to minimize the email’s size to protect the environment. Although the world is focusing on the Covid-19 epidemic, there are other aspects that need attention from society.

Environmental protection activities are not only limited to outdoor activities or by limiting material waste, but “digital pollution” is also an issue that is gaining global attention.

Sending an email releases approximately 4g of CO2. This emission corresponds to the amount of power that servers and data centers need to send and deliver email to recipients. If the sender attaches additional files, this number may increase up to 50g CO2. It is estimated that the annual emissions generated by sending email per person is equivalent to the emissions generated when driving on a 322 km road trip. Spam or unnecessary emails stored in mailboxes from year to year also consume power for backups. The total power that these data centers use to operate is up to 2% of global electricity. Decreasing email storage reduces the amount of energy used to back up data, thereby reducing the amount of CO2 released into the environment. This is the reason why EloQ urges the community to advocate this digital environmental protection in response to the upcoming Earth Day.

“We want to spend this time affirming the value that we committed to the community and encouraging employees to participate in social activities to build collective cohesion. In addition to our efforts to find new customers, we also see this period as an opportunity to strengthen our corporate culture,” said Dr. Clāra Ly-Le, Managing Director of EloQ Communications.

Beside internal development activities, businesses can take advantage of this time to promote the brand as a stepping-stone to advance business activities when the pandemic ceases. Enterprises with preparation will have an advantage when the market returns to normal. Thanks to the development of social networks, online newspapers, and other online media channels, businesses can continue to build relationships with customers during this social distance period. In recent months, EloQ Communications continues to support many customers in social management and press release distribution, which are the most prioritized activities in this epidemic situation.

