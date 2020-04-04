APOLLO CLINIC LAUNCHES SPECIALIZED FEVER CLINICS FOR CORRECT DIAGNOSIS AND MANAGEMENT OF FEVERS

April 4, 2020, Bangalore: Apollo Clinics, a division of Apollo Health and Lifestyle Limited today announced the launch of specialized Fever Clinics to address public concerns about fever and related symptoms in the wake of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. In the current scenario, with people fearful about the novel coronavirus infection, panic sets in when there is fever due to an inability to understand whether it could be related to COVID-19 or not. To address the concerns of these consumers, the Apollo Fever Clinic will provide the correct diagnosis and management of the fever.

The Apollo Fever Clinic is a specialized service offered within the Apollo Clinic set up; wherein patients can come in with fever or fever-related issues, which the physician would evaluate, diagnose and treat. The Facility has been segregated to ensure that all patients are first screened as per ICMR guidelines at the very outset and those whose symptoms are suggestive of COVID-19 are guided out to continue their treatments as prescribed by the Government and ICMR guidelines. The complete safety of the patient, doctors and staff is ensured using stringent infection control and cleaning protocols to prevent transmission of any infectious disease. Service delivery will take place in a manner, which does not expose patients with fever to those who are asymptomatic.

Dr. Prathap C. Reddy, Chairman, Apollo Hospitals Group said, “The Fever Clinic initiative was born out of consumer feedback, which showed that consumers exhibiting symptoms of fever were extremely concerned on whether their fever was due to COVID-19 or otherwise. While the country is fighting the large battle against COVID-19, it is important to help consumers understand their symptoms and their concerns and help them seek and obtain appropriate treatment in a safe environment.

We, therefore, decided to leverage the strength of Apollo Clinics, which is in a unique position of offering primary care to a larger population by virtue of its wide distribution network. We believe that Apollo Clinics will be able to address the concerns about the cause of fever and provide patients convenient, accessible, and quality care and in the process reassure them and their families by providing correct diagnosis and management backed by a strong clinical pathway. We plan to launch 21 clinics across Chennai Bangalore and Hyderabad in phase 1 and scale it up to 50 Fever clinics in next week.”

The Apollo Fever Clinic follows strict Patient Safety norms and guidelines as provided by respective state government authorities, ICMR and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India and has also brought in specialized care pathways designed to treat a wide range of Fevers with causes besides COVID-19. The Fever Clinic initiative will also go a long way in assisting the state and central governments, who are doing a commendable job in dealing with the pandemic.

Dr. Sangita Reddy, Joint Managing Director, Apollo Hospitals Group and Managing Director of Apollo Health and Lifestyle Ltd added, “I must acknowledge the role of all the members of Apollo Hospitals and Apollo Health & Lifestyle Limited with a special mention of the Doctors, Medical Teams, Nursing teams, the Infectious disease specialists, Microbiologists, Pathologists and the Quality teams who have worked tirelessly to make the Fever Clinic initiative a reality.”

The Fever Clinic service will be available across Apollo Clinics in Hyderabad, Chennai, and Bangalore from April 1, 2020, and appointments for this service can be made by logging on to www.apolloclinic.com or by dialing helpline 1860 500 7788. The Apollo 24/7 app can be downloaded by customers for a virtual consultation or to order medicine online.

About Apollo Clinic:

Apollo Clinic are multi-specialty clinic run by Apollo Health & Lifestyle Limited (AHLL), a subsidiary of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited (AHEL). AHLL is one of the largest players in the retail healthcare segment in India. Apollo Clinic was founded in 2002 with the aim “to bring healthcare of international standards within the reach of every individual.” To achieve this, Apollo Clinic run a large network of Apollo Clinic with over 70 clinics, both owned and franchised in India and overseas. Each Apollo Clinic is committed to not only providing consistently superior quality health care services but also addressing the day-to-day health care needs of the family. To maximize convenience and comfort, Apollo Clinic is an integrated model and offers facilities for Specialist Consultation, Diagnostics, Preventive Health Checks and Pharmacy, all under one roof. To know more please log on to https://www.apolloclinic.com/about-apollo-clinic