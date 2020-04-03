WPEngine — PRICY HOSTING FOR WORDPRESS WEBSITES

Based in USA, Austin, the company is oriented towards offering managed WordPress services. They are among the first to be focused mostly on WordPress solutions beings followed by GoDaddy, BlueHost, HostGator, InMotion and SiteGround. Nonetheless, they are still leaders in this niche of the market, with a well-acknowledged name in the industry and stable customers.

FOCUS SOLELY ON WORDPRESS : Whenever a company has solutions for WordPress hosting among other services, it usually means they offer the live hosting installation but do not buy the WordPress hosting itself for the website. It makes a difference in the terms of services they can offer. Thus, instead of tailoring services to each WP website, they just adapt some features. This might later harm website’s speed, security or website’s functionality. This is why WPEngine is strongly recommended for those who deal with WordPress websites only.

SPEED AND PERFORMANCE : WPEngine offers a complex of both basic and advanced solutions depending on the performance of the website and the plan. It offers fast speed loading time regardless of the additional plug-in installed, widgets, ads, forms and files. Thus, even with the development of the website, it needs the load times to keep same fast and good. This is what WPEngine is there for. They have customized servers that allow heavy caching of the files and offer trained support to fix any incoherence that might come up interfering with this specific issue.

MIGRATION OPTIONS : Relate to many of the clients who come from other hostings and require assistance in migrating their websites, or in cases, someone is not happy with WPEngine and wants to migrate to another hosting. For the first option, migrating to WPEngine is offering a 60 DAYS TRIAL to test the services and a whole subscription fee back within the mentioned period in case you are not satisfied with the result. To make the whole process easy, among their services you can find automated migration from other websites and easy and free installation of the SSL certificates, useful for improving website’s SEO. The support during migration adds value to the next advantage we would like to discuss.

CUSTOMER SUPPORT : It’s been a strong point of the company ever since they have been founded. Because their focus is mostly a managed hosting, their services require a support system that would make customer’s experience worth the run. WPEngine makes all channel for contact available, providing even phone for further than basic plans. Their ticketing system is fast and chat is a great addition. They also supply with large knowledge base, where one can find some valuable information prior to asking for help in case it’s a routine issue. To add to all the means of contact, a valuable point would be to consider that the staff is a trained WordPress support, with a specific range of solutions.

SECURITY :Covering one-quarter of internet besides making WordPress powerful, uncovers it for various hacking and malware attacks. But this also makes everything else as exposed as WordPress, because the software is basically the same. Running your own install and maintaining the security basic issues should suffice for a good protection. Thus keep the plugins updates, install files that are from known sources, keep the backup files always. WordPress is responsible to keep the files secured even in cases when you go wrong with some of the point, this is why they carry additional protection on their servers.

Get 50% Off on WP Engine Services !! Click Now..