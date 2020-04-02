UFO LED High Bay 60W 7800Lumens IP65 5000k

Shenzhen Bbier lighting company ufo high bay light Patented anti-glare design minimize the glare as well as optimize the lighting performance. Multiple choices for light Distribution:60° 90°,130°,meet the requirement of professional light distribution and can be used at a variety of applications including commercial, gymnasium, industrial, manufacturing, warehousing and any facility requiring high mounting heights of 15 to 40 feet.

This UFO led high bay light features an integrated microwave motion sensor for energy-efficient performance. Use its DIP switches to customize detection range, daylight threshold, timer, and dimming settings. Motion sensor can be disabled with optional remote. This fixture emits powerful cool white illumination equivalent to a 400-watt metal halide bulb. Long-lasting and durable, it slashes maintenance and replacement costs. Weatherproof aluminum alloy housing with an integral LED-cooling heat sink. Use the included eye-hook for suspended ceiling mounting. A top choice for retail, warehouse and factory, and convention center lighting.

Advantage:

1)MORE ENERGY SAVING – UFO LED overhead uses pure aluminum heat sink and cold forging technology. Bright light, using less energy, reduces electricity bills by 70%. This UFO LED high bay light provides over 600,000 lm of 600W traditional lighting.

2)GOOD DESIGN – Impact-resistant die-cast aluminum housing, hollow design and ultra-thin light-emitting surface with microwave sensor for more efficient and faster heat dissipation. This protects the LED chips and drivers to ensure stable performance and longer life.

3)WIDE EDGE APPLICATION – IP65 waterproof is suitable for all conditions. High-bay LED lighting can be used both outdoors and indoors. Such as warehouses, factories, shops, gyms, shopping malls, workshops, logistics centers, exhibition halls, stadiums, mining sites, stadiums, supermarkets, etc.

4)EASY TO INSTALL – Pre-installed hooks, American plugs make installation easier. Simply replace the traditional HPS / MH lamp or perform a new installation. High quality insulated cable, independent grounding. Bold material can pass more current to help protect the drive.

5)SAFETY AND SERVICE – Our UFO has passed UL, DLC CE and RoHs certification to ensure better quality, safety and reliability. It comes with a 5-year warranty to cover any quality related issues. Please feel free to contact us.