Adaptive Solutions Again Named iManage Award Winner

Philadelphia, PA (April 01, 2020) – Adaptive Solutions, a leading national legal technology partner to law firms and corporate legal teams, has again been named iManage Cloud Excellence Partner of the Year, North America, for 2019.

Adaptive Solutions received the award at iManage Global Sales Kick-Off and Partner University in Chicago last week for its excellence in consultation, particularly in new implementations of iManage Cloud and migrations from on-premise applications and related integrations with Office 365, SharePoint and others.

“To again be recognized as the premier iManage Cloud migration partner speaks volumes to the people and processes we have in place.” says Adam Doblo, co-founder, and CEO of Adaptive Solutions. “I believe this win solidifies our team as a go-to group for those moving to the iManage Cloud.”

“The Adaptive team has a deep understanding of the iManage platform and cloud migration process and brought the greatest number of users to the iManage Cloud in North America in 2019,” said Dan Dosen General Manager, Cloud Services, iManage.

About Adaptive Solutions

Adaptive Solutions, Inc. (ASI), a global legal technology partner, helps law firms and corporate legal teams derive optimal value from their technology investments. High-achieving legal teams rely on Adaptive Solutions for business needs analysis, project management, implementation and training on document management systems (DMS), Enterprise Content Management (ECM), security, cloud solutions and IT professional services. To learn more, visit www.AdaptiveSolutions.com

About iManage

iManage (AKA FileSite, WorkSite, DeskSite) transforms how professionals in legal, accounting and financial services get work done by combining artificial intelligence, security and risk mitigation with market leading email and document management. iManage automates routine cognitive tasks, provides powerful insights and streamlines how professionals work, while maintaining the highest level of security and governance over critical client and corporate data.

