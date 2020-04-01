UFO Light LED 100W 13,000 Lumens 100-277Vac SMD Led Ip67 5000k

According to the reports, major industrial factories contribute 20% of their earing in commercial energy bills. This means major part of profit, they are spending on power companies. If BBIER lighting company talk about their product “ufo led high bay light”, the first features come over is 75% money saving on energy bills. This specifies that the factories would be save a huge part of their profit.

UFO LED High Bay Light With the premium LED chip from lumileds , this fixture has long 50,000 hours lifespan, You can control the light output from 10 to 0V Operates on low energy consumption as compared to other high wattage conventional light which leads to save more energy, Available color temperature 2700 Kelvin (SW Light) and 5700 Kelvin (Day White Light)

Ufo led high bay light with efficient heat sink, the LED continues to shine brightly after more than 50,000 hours of usage. The die-cast aluminum housing has been processed by anodization (an electrochemical process) that converts the metal surface into a decorative, durable, corrosion-resistant, anodic oxide finish, solid in structure.

This product is built with qualified constant LED driver, which is state of the art to ensure a life time of usage.

Workable power driver supply–Round Driver & Rectangle Driver.

Ufo high bay led have ETL, DLC listed, and IP65 rated. These certifications and approvals specifies that the product has passed many work efficiency tests. Whether the climate will be challenging or work efficiency of the ufo light fixture. This fixtures has take a stand and filling the market demand with its features and certifications.