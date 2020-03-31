Autec Power Systems and New Yorker Electronics Sign Distribution Agreement

NORTHVALE, New Jersey, USA – Autec Power Systems, widely recognized for its portfolio of custom power supplies, high-efficiency LED Drivers, switching power supplies and power management products, has signed accredited distributor New Yorker Electronics to a new distribution pact.

Founded in 1989, a USA company, Autec Power Systems products are globally recognized and found in the end-products of the world’s leading high-technology Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) in computing, energy, industrial controls, medical, POS/Retail, security, smart-lighting, telecommunication, test instrumentation, wireless and other high-end applications – with ‘Tariff Relief’ options offered.

Autec’s medical-grade power supplies are available in models suitable for powering respiratory ventilators, patient monitoring devices, as well as diagnostic and testing machines for assisting those delivering front-line care to patients being treated for the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Its newest distributor, New Yorker Electronics, is an AS9120B and ISO 9001:2015 certified source of electronic components. The longtime distributor operates in strict accordance with AS5553 and AS6496 standards and is a member of ECIA (Electronics Component Industry Association) and of ERAI (Electronic Resellers Association International).

“Like Autec, we also have a rich history of service in the medical industry, having supplied certified components throughout the industry for many years. With our industry contacts and insights, our new partnership is naturally compatible,” said Barry Slivka, president of New Yorker Electronics. “For customers in all industries,” he added, “this relationship means world-renowned quality components distributed by a highly qualified supplier with decades of experience,” he added.

New Yorker Electronic’s Power Supply product solutions are now enhanced by Autec’s wide range of products in this category. Autec Power Systems offers AC-DC, DC-DC, Constant Current, Constant Power and Constant Power/Voltage options for its line of Power Supplies.

“We are pleased to be aligned with the New Yorker Electronics team and look forward to supporting the power supply needs of their diverse customer base,” said Moshe Cohen, CEO of Autec Power Systems.

Autec maintains a vast product line of open frame power supplies from 45 watt to 500 watt, enclosed power supplies in 1000 watt, 1500 watt and 3000 watt configurations, power supplies in open frame, U-channel configurations and more. Its LED Drivers serve many different industries. Autec’s “The Aribter” series, for example, is a very popular Power Supply solution and High Power (600watt/680watt) LED driver for horticultural applications and is available for constant current, constant voltage and constant power models.

As a franchise distributor, New Yorker Electronics will supply Autec Power Solutions’ full line of Wall Mount and Desktop Adapters, LED Drivers, AutecFLEX High Power Density PSUs as well as Primary, Coin Cell and Rechargeable Battery solutions.