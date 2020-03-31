DirectSuggest Announces Third Straight Week Of 30+% Increase In Daily Usage

DirectSuggest announced today they once again had an increase of more than thirty percent in daily users over the past week. This significant growth shows DirectSuggest on its mission to enable employees to use their hands-on experiences and voices to make a difference.

“We are grateful to enable tens of thousands of new employees to assist in managing, adapting, and mitigating issues surrounding Coronavirus.” says Riley Moore, CEO at DirectSuggest. “Seeing countless suggestions being made and quickly implemented using ‘The Suggestion Box Reimagined’ in organizations worldwide is an absolute blessing.”

This news comes in the wake of many recent initiatives and accomplishments of the company, including:

• Offering a promotional free three-months to DirectSuggest to assist with combating Coronavirus

• Building a team of authorized partners globally to provide hands-on support to companies in their community ensuring they get the most out of the ‘Suggestion Box Reimagined’

• The release of DirectSuggest’s Progressive-Web App providing an improved and more secure experience

Please sign-up at https://www.DirectSuggest.com/subscribe.php using the promo code HELP for a free 90-day subscription to get through this disaster.