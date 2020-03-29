Common Arthritic Foot Care for Diabetics

Diabetes is a metabolic disease caused by a long rise in sugar in the blood. Symptoms include frequent urination, increased thirst, and hunger. There is a danger of foot problems, especially when dealing with wounds.

Our feet are the target of this disease. Diabetes can cause some serious foot problems, and you should be aware of these potential threats.

Let’s look at some facts about diabetes and common foot diseases caused by diabetes. It has started!

• The nerve endings on the toes are narrower than those on the upper body. If they are uncontrolled, they tend to narrow or become blocked, which can cause a lack of sensation in your feet.

• Symptoms include the inability to feel hot, cold or pain. A podiatrist can diagnose it with a simple test in the office. This condition is called peripheral diabetic neuropathy.

• In this particular case, a wound, sore or blister may be overlooked and cause an infection.

• Reduced blood flow due to diabetes, which slows the process of wound or blisters healing. Unhealed wounds can develop into ulcers or gangrene. This condition is called peripheral vascular disease.

Here are some other common foot problems reported by Foot Specialist NYC with diabetes:

Calluses and corn

This is caused by the accumulation of dead skin on the forefoot at the soles or on the tops of the toes, and even between the toes. These may be caused by uneven weight distribution or friction between the bones or on the sole. This can be handled through the use of cushions and, in some cases, a custom-formed sole inside the shoe. People with diabetes should take extra care when choosing shoes of the right size and style. As recommended by a Best Foot Doctor NYC, people with diabetes should wear special diabetic shoes.

Athlete’s feet

The fungus is the main cause of this foot problem. This can cause itching, redness, and cracking in the soles or between the toes. Nails can also be affected by fungi and appear thickened and discolored. However, anti-fungal creams prescribed by a podiatrist can be used to treat beriberi and maintain proper foot hygiene.

Blister

These are small air bubbles that form in the upper layers of the skin and are mostly filled with liquid. Foaming may be caused by pressure and movement between the skins (for example, friction caused by inappropriate shoes). It is wise not to “pop” the blister at times, as the shell of the blister acts as a biofilm and protects it from infection.

Foot ulcer

These are small incisions on the outer surface of the skin that may penetrate the thickness of the skin. It may involve tendons, bones and other structures. If left untreated, infections gangrene and eventually amputations can result. Uncontrolled diabetes patients are at higher risk of gangrene infection.

Final words:

Diabetes is a serious disease and diabetic foot should not be taken lightly.

For more information about diabetic and Arthritic Foot Care Brooklyn, contact Best Foot Doctor NYC, the expert of an ankle and foot specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They are Foot Specialist NYC with good knowledge of diabetic foot care and have made an expert in the community.

Business Name /Contact Person: Oleg Karpenko Podiatry PC/Dr Oleg Karpenko,DPM

Country/Region: USA

Street Address: 2035 Ralph Ave Suite A4

City: Brooklyn

State: New York

Postal Code: 11234

Phone No: 718-444-3374

Email Address: olegkarpenko@gmail.com

Web: https://www.scottmedicalpodiatry.com/