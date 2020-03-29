ALM KIA South Now Offers Car Delivery and Shipping Across the USA

Planning to finally purchase your dream KIA model? At Atlanta Luxury Motors (ALM) KIA, you don’t need to personally come to their auto center in order to get your car of choice. Touted as one of the most trusted and innovative KIA car dealership companies in the country, the firm offers car delivery to homes across the United States.

ALM KIA’s car-shipping service fortifies the firm’s commitment to make its clients’ vehicle-buying experience as hassle-free as possible.

How It Works

As a premier KIA car dealership company in the U.S., ALM KIA assures that its process of ordering cars and getting them delivered is smooth and easy to comprehend.

Find your car. ALM KIA’s website is designed to help customers easily find their desired KIA product. Apart from a dedicated search bar where you can simply key in any model, color, or trim, it also offers an option where you can sort vehicles by type, year of release, make, and model. Brand-new units and pre-owned ones (priced with a special ALM discount) also get separate pages for a more convenient user experience.

Get a video walk-around of your desired car. ALM KIA gives you the option to go to their office to personally check and test-drive the car, or have a video walk-around sent into your gadget. With the latter, you are assured to effectively view and assess your preferred car thanks to its clear video quality.

Apply for financing. Once you settle down with your car of choice, you can now build a deal and check how much it would cost you to get your car depending on different financing options. Before sealing the deal, you are encouraged to review and examine everything thoroughly.

Get your car delivered. If you’re fine with the deal and the car, the delivery details will then be finalized. Expect that your vehicle will be delivered in 4 to 10 business days. Their nationwide shipping fees are either offered for free or at discounted rates, depending on your location. Once delivered, you’d only need to sign paperwork.

Safe Delivery of Automobiles

With its newest offering, ALM KIA does the extra mile by having your dream car delivered right at your doorstep — safely and stress-free. In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, the company strictly follows safety precautionary measures to protect not only its customers but its employees as well.

When you avail of their car-shipping service, guaranteed that their employees employ the best practices recommended by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) to minimize the risk of exposure to the disease. These include disinfecting high-touch surfaces such as doors, chairs, and keys. The use of hand sanitizers is also emphasized among the employees — from administrative personnel to auto mechanics to the people who do the car delivery to homes.

ALM KIA — being a trusted KIA car dealership company — is further dedicated to providing maintenance and other repair services to its customers. This is part of their commitment to extend excellent car services even beyond the purchase date of the vehicle.

Got more inquiries about ALM KIA’s car-shipping service? Get in touch with them via (678) 827-8900. ALM KIA is located at 4310 Jonesboro Road, Union City, GA 30291 or visit https://www.almkiasouth.com/.