Just Patios Offers a Wide Range of Carport Designs

[Morayfield, 26/03/2020] – Just Patios, the leading patio, carport & enclosure builder in Sunshine Coast and Brisbane, provides a diverse selection of carport designs.

The main purpose of carports is to protect vehicles from harsh elements, temperature changes, and bacteria buildup. Compared to garages, carports are cheaper, quicker, and easier to install.

Just Patios offers extensive carport designs to suit every need and style preference. Functional and built to the highest standards, their carports not only add security but also value and visual appeal to a property.

Raised Flyover Carports

The raised flyover design effectively covers caravans, boats, motorhomes, and other vehicles with extra height. Just Patios walks clients through current council regulations in regards to property boundaries, and assists them in gaining all necessary approvals to build their carport.

Flat/Skillion Carport

The Flat/Skillion type is easily Queensland’s most popular carport design as they are simple and efficient. They can either be attached to the side of the house or erected as a free-standing unit. The company’s team of experienced contractors uses a wide range of affordable yet quality materials including zincalume sheets & galvanised frames.

Gable Carport

The main advantage of the gable design is its ability to complement the existing roof line, creating a clean and seamless finish. The gable model comes in 3 styles: traditional gable ends, hip ends, and dutch gable ends.

Styles are available in the full Colourbond and Colourbond equivalent range to blend with the existing home colours.

Superior Expertise and Professionalism

Since 2002, Just Patios has been creating robust carports that can withstand extreme weather conditions. Using hand-selected roofing systems from Australia’s leading roofing manufacturers, their licensed and professional builders are able to create high-performance carports that specifically fit their clients’ lifestyles. From design selection to installation, Just Patios follows a collaborative approach to ensure clients are informed and guided every step of the way.

About Just Patios

Just Patios have worked on residential and commercial patios, carports, and roofing systems throughout Brisbane and the Sunshine Coast. They hold current building license with the QBCC. They are proud members of the Master Builders and are registered with Queensland Government Building and Asset Services. Their licensed builders strictly follow a code of conduct to consistently provide clients with the highest level of care and service.

