Morocco Created $1 Billion Fund to Counter Coronavirus Outbreak

In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak in Morocco, King Mohammed VI ordered the creation of a $1 billion fund to upgrade health infrastructure and help vulnerable economic sectors. The fund will also help acquire the necessary health equipment and assist sectors such as tourism as well as help maintain jobs and mitigate the pandemic’s social repercussions. The pandemic is expected to hit the Moroccan economy hard, with the pivotal tourism sector, which last year attracted 13 million visitors. In addition to the fund, the King also ordered that field hospitals be set up across the country to assist health

services.

As soon as the first coronavirus cases were confirmed, Morocco suspended all international passenger flights, closed schools and canceled all events. As of March 23rd, Morocco reported new confirmed cases of coronavirus bringing the total number to 134 cases, the recovery of three patients and the death of four. Most initial cases were found in Moroccans resident in Spain, Italy and France who had returned home for visits. Moroccan authorities have been urging citizens to observe rules of hygiene, implement the precautionary measures issued by the Moroccan health authorities, act with responsibility and show patriotism. Authorities have also been disinfecting public transportation and deployed loudspeakers on cars, asking people to stay home, especially those with pre-existing health problems and the elderly. Morocco has been hailed for ensuring the necessary consumer

products for citizens on a daily basis.

The House of Representatives unanimously voted for draft decree Law 2.20.292 on Monday, March 23, to penalize anyone who violates the state of emergency protocol. The state of emergency entered into effect on March 20. To know more about the outbreak of coronavirus in Morocco, please visit www.covidmaroc.ma.