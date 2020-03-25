Enjoy a fantastic line-up of Comedy, Inspiration, Excitement, and Devotion only on &TV

– 8 Must-Watch Shows on &TV right now –

In today’s environment, we know that Social Distancing and the simple behavioural change of staying at home and reducing public contact can help curb the spread of this pandemic. Keeping this in mind, &TV urges everyone to follow this simple guiding thought – “Hum Ghar Ke Andhar, Toh Corona Bahar” (“We stay in, Corona Stays Out”) – to protect ourselves, our families and our fellow Indians.

But being home-bound may not be as great as it sounds. It is tough to stay entertained with nowhere to go. Which is why we believe &TV’s line-up is just what you need to keep away any stay-at-home blues and be completely entertained. From stomach-clutching comedy to inspirational stories to devotional kathas, &TV shows have it all. Not to forget the exciting, heart-thumping weekend line-up of fantasy-horror and thrillers.

1. Gharelu Comedy – Happu ki Ultan Paltan

From the oil-slicked hair that perfectly twirls on his forehead, to his goofy paan-stained grin that highlights his atypical moustache – the funny potbellied Daroga Happu Singh (Yogesh Tripathi) has made viewers laugh like none other over the years. But is the sher of Kanpur’s Modern Colony a bheegi billi at home? Happu’s ‘gharelu’ misadventures and comic tragedies are sure to tickle your funny bone. The show narrates the escapades of Daroga Happu Singh, his ‘Dabangg Dulhan’ Rajesh (Kamna Pathak), an obstinate mother Katori Amma – Himani Shivpuri) and his nine notorious children.

2. Love Thy Neighbour – Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai

Taking the audience on a joy ride of laughter is the Modern colony’s neighbouring couples, The Mishras and The Tiwari’s who have a connection not only with each other but also with other’s their better halves! Believing in the very thought that ‘the grass is greener on the other side’ Vibhuti and Tiwari are constantly trying to impress the other’s wife. The show features popular faces like Shubhnagi Atre as Angoori Bhabhi, Rohitashv Gour as Manmohan Tiwari, Aasif Sheikh as Vibhuti Narayan Mishra and Soumya Tandon as Anita Bhabhi. If you’ve not seen this show which a cult is now in itself, you don’t know what you are missing!

3. An ordinary girl’s extraordinary tale – Gudiya Humari Sabhi Pe Bhari

Bringing a strong local flavour of Madhya Pradesh, Gudiya Humari Sabhi Pe Bhari is a light-hearted, fresh and homegrown narrative that will take you through the fascinating journey of Gudiya, intertwining the raw appeal of the region in its dialect, depiction, and characters. With new talent from Gwalior, Sarika Bahroliya essays the role of Gudiya with such finesse, one is sure to smile and get amused looking at her unique approach to life.

4. First time in Hindi GEC, the inspiring story of the founding father of the Indian Constitution – Ek Mahanayak – Dr. B.R Ambedkar)

Throughout its magnificent history, India has been led by some of the most notable leaders who have set a precedent for the future and served as an inspiration for all. One such leader in Indian history, who rallied a revolution and became a voice to reckon with, is Ek Mahanayak – Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. The founding father of the Indian constitution and a man who has etched a prominent place in millions of Indian hearts. A never-told-before life story in the Hindi GEC space of this extraordinary personality, his crusading spirit and how he became the precursor of united India.

5. Weekends got even more exciting with this edge-of-the-seat thriller – Raat Ka Khel Sara

Adding a huge dose of excitement to your weekends is Raat Ka Khel Sara. Set in the backdrop of a small village, the show presents the riveting paranormal occurrences the Manjrekars’ family experiences after the death of the patriarch, Sadanand Manjrekar. The series of inexplicable incidents which grip the family is sure to keep the viewers hooked to the edge of their seats. The show features popular actors such as Madhav Abhyankar, Shakuntala Nare, Mangesh Salvi, Suhas Sirat, Apurva Nemlekar, Sainkeet Kamat, amongst others.

6. Hair-raising tales of Fantasy-Horror – Laal Ishq

Laal Ishq is a fantasy-horror series comprising of demons and monsters from various Indian folklores and fairy tales. The ‘monsters’ take many unimaginable and chilling shapes and forms, leaving you with an adrenaline rush like never before. Every weekend is a spine-chilling experience as you get to view these fantasy-horror stories, which also feature the popular and varied pairing of celebrities.

7. And for the devout at heart, the age-old tradition of Vrat Kathas to attain peace and contentment in life – Santoshi Maa – Sunaye Vrat Katheyein

Indians have followed the culture of vrats for as long as one can remember, to demonstrate their devotion to God along with a means to overcome various obstacles and attain spiritual progress. Behind every vrat, there are several interesting mythological and historical stories, which are deeply rooted in our rituals and culture. And these are known as ‘Vrat Kathas’. Immerse yourself in several kathas through the socio-mythological show ‘Santoshi Maa Sunaye Vrat Kathayein’. The show marks the comeback of popular Bollywood actress Gracy Singh as Santoshi Maa. It also features Tanvi Dogra portraying the role of Swati, an ardent Maa devotee, who tackles various life’s problems under the guidance of Santoshi Maa and Ashish Kadian, portraying the role of Swati’s husband, Indresh.

8. See untold stories and discover the purest form of devotion with Kahat Hanuman Jai Shri Ram

For every God, there is a devotee, but it is Lord Hanuman’s unyielding devotion and selfless dedication to Lord Ram that truly sets him apart and makes him the epitome of ‘Bhakti’. A captivating story of devotion in its truest form, Kahat Hanuman Jai Shri Ram depicts the many unexplored sides of Lord Hanuman, including the purpose of his life. Giving viewers a glimpse of the unheard tale of Lord Shiva and the invincible evil Ravana, watch this fascinating mythological journey of how Bal Hanuman eventually emerges as the greatest devotee of Lord Ram and manages to bring a successful end to Ravana’s reign of terror. The show features Ekagra Dwivedi essaying the young lead character of Hanuman along with Nirbhay Wadhwa as Bali, Sneha Wagh as Anjani (Hanuman’s mother) and Jiten Lalwani as Kesari (Hanuman’s father) amongst others.

So, stay safe and stay at home. Pick up that remote and enjoy 8 fantastic shows only on &TV!