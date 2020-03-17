For immediate publication:

Cosmos Vacations announces initiative, allowing reschedule of travel across destinations within next 3 years without any cancellation fee & along with a credit of 200$ per person

VOLUNTARILY SUSPENDS ALL TRAVEL UNTIL APRIL 30, 2020

Bengaluru, March 13, 2020 – Cosmos Vacations, a part of the Globus family of brands – consisting of Globus, Cosmos, Monograms and Avalon Waterways, the Global market leader in Tour and Travel industry, today announced that it is voluntarily suspending travel, across all destinations, through April 30, 2020. For travelers affected by the suspension, the company has also unveiled a new ‘Peace of Mind’ plan.

This Peace of Mind plan provides Globus family of brands’ travelers booked on affected vacations from now through April 30, 2020, the freedom to reschedule their vacation in 2020, 2021 or 2022, to any destination, on any brand, without incurring cancellation fees. In addition, it also offers travelers a credit of up to $200 per person when they reschedule their plans.

“We recognize that travelers are faced with a great deal of uncertainty right now, and we are committed to helping them through this situation with the right options, adequate time and high levels of attention and consideration,” said Scott Nisbet, President & CEO, Globus family of brands. “We are doing our best to cater to each and every traveler and help them feel confident in their decision to explore the world with us.”

Varesh Chopra, Regional Director, India, South Asia & Middle East, Cosmos Vacations (part of Globus family of brands), reiterated, “We empathise and understand the concern of our travelers who plan their international tours well in advance. With summer coming up, we had a number of them who had planned for experiential and immersive tours to destinations across Europe and US and the suspension of travel has resulted in concern and panic. Hence, through our Peace of Mind initiative, we specifically aim to show our commitment to our travelers and this will help them to reschedule their travel without losing their investments in the same. He added, “We need to strongly try to uphold the traveling sentiments of people and work towards initiating steps that can contain the situation’s impact not only on the travel industry but also on travelers.”

Cosmos Vacations, a part of Globus family of brands that has been a market leader for the past 90 years, providing immersive travel experience through its 100+ escorted tours spread across 67 countries in 6 continents.

About Cosmos vacations: Cosmos Vacations, a part of Globus family of brands, offers affordable tours for travelers who love to get out and get away – a pledge to turn their travel dreams into an affordable reality. Cosmos creates value-centric vacations with hotels, transportation and sightseeing from just $79 day – less than a night out at home might cost – and much less than travelers could book on their own. For more info, please visit: https://www.cosmosvacations.in/

About Globus and Cosmos group: The Globus family of brands include Globus, Cosmos, Monograms and Avalon Waterways and offer travelers around the world unparalleled touring programs, independent travel packages, river, and small ship cruise options. Considered the world’s largest tour operator, with more than 90 years of international travel experience, the Globus family of brands is dedicated to enriching the lives of travelers by turning foreign destinations into familiar harbors, where the expense of travel is forgotten and replaced by personal value. For more info, please visit: https://www.globusjourneys.in/travel-update/

