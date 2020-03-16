Mark Spain Real Estate Reports on iBuyer Growth in the Greater Nashville Real Estate Market

Perhaps as recently as three years ago, the vast majority of the general public had never even heard the term iBuyer, which stands for instant buyer. The iBuyer movement has only existed since 2014. Media and online coverage of this new and faster way to sell one’s home has experienced an uptick in the last year or so. But how is it affecting the greater Nashville real estate market?

Mark Spain Real Estate, an independent real estate brokerage which is annually named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private firms in America, has some insights, both from an internal perspective and overall market growth. Mark Spain Real Estate implemented its Guaranteed Offer program a few years ago, allowing homeowners to sell their home hassle-free with no showings or open houses and the ability to close in as little as 21 days. Now, it’s hard to miss seeing something about the program, as the firm has billboards around greater Nashville talking about its Guaranteed Offer.

Because Mark Spain Real Estate’s Guaranteed Offer provides clients similar benefits to selling directly to an iBuyer, company founder Mark Spain monitors how the market is developing around the country. The number of homes sold through programs like Mark Spain’s Guaranteed Offer has increased by over 300 percent since 2015, with the largest growth in the South and Southwest. The average home price in these areas is below the national median home price allowing iBuyers to make strategic investments. Homes under $500,000 also spend less time on the market than higher priced homes, making the investment period shorter.

iBuyers were responsible for 4 percent of home sales transactions in four southern markets in the third quarter of 2019, and 18 markets had a 1 percent or greater share of total home sales, with all but five in the South or Southwest. iBuyers purchased an average of 3.1 percent of the homes sold (compared to 1.6 percent a year earlier).

The top four Southern markets were Raleigh, Atlanta, Phoenix and Charlotte. Nashville’s iBuyer home sales percentage was 1.9 percent, which was up from 1.3 percent the previous year. * Nashville, still considered a more developing iBuyer market as evidenced by the fact that transactions were reported for just two of the big six, national iBuyer companies, placed 13th on the top 18-market list.

Selling a home through the Mark Spain Real Estate Guaranteed Offer program provides sellers the protection and expertise of a traditional real estate agent while allowing homeowners to close quickly. In the Nashville real estate market, the Mark Spain Guaranteed Offer program experienced sustainable growth in 2019 with 260 percent more families receiving Guaranteed Offers versus 2018. This substantial growth, in just a year, is signaling that more families prefer having the option to sell their home hassle-free.

“A home seller is not required to accept the offer. It’s simply an option,” explains President John Makarewicz. “We have had several sellers in our Guaranteed Offer program who needed to relocate quickly for a new job or who just didn’t want the hassle and the unknowns of having to put their home on the market and be ready for showings on short notice. Certain life circumstances can make a quick sale an attractive option.”

The overall growth of the Mark Spain Real Estate Guaranteed Offer, company wide across all markets in which they have an office, includes a 184 percent growth in requests for Guaranteed Offer and 484 percent more Guaranteed Offer closings year-over-year.

The firm broke the $1 billion annual gross sales benchmark for the first time, ending 2019 with just over 4,200 transaction sides. It has plans to expand in additional Southeastern markets in 2020 and beyond.

* Statistics all from recent Redfin report, “iBuyers Bought More Than 4% of the Homes Sold in 4 Southern Markets Last Quarter,” December 2019.