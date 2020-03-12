Pet Safety Fence

Fence Panels for Dogs

Dog fence panels made from aluminum are a great way to keep your dog and puppy safe in your yard. Fence panels for a dog run will also keep other animals out. There are several styles and heights you can choose from. Choose from a smooth flat top fence panel or a pressed spear top panel. Pet fences come in standard black, white, and bronze colors. The fence brand Elite also has pet fence in beige, hartford green, and sandstone colors. All FenceTown aluminum fence panels are powder coated for a rust and maintenance free finish.

Dog Fence and Puppy Panel Fence

The fence brands Onguard, Specrail, and Elite, have the option of a dog panel or puppy picket. This extra pet panel of fence is welded onto the bottom of the fence panel before powder coating. Dog panels are not removable as they are welded onto the fence panel. Dog fence panel picket spacing is 1 5/8 which is half the amount of standard picket spacing. The distance of the puppy panels above the bottom horizontal rail is 16 inches.

Double Picket Dog Run Fence

Another option to protect your pets and add privacy is double picket aluminum fence. This fence style has twice the amount of pickets for the entire height of the panel. Double picket fence panels are good for larger dogs and will also keep larger animals out of your yard. These fence panels at 54 inches or taller should make most local swimming pool fence codes. The smaller picket spacing can also provide a level of privacy.

Add On Puppy Panels for Aluminum Fence

The fence brand Jerith carries an add on puppy panel for aluminum fence panels. This add on puppy panel is made of powder coated wire. The wire is attached to the bottom of a fence panel using plastic clips. Add on puppy panels are great if you plan on removing them once your puppy grows into an adult. Wire puppy mesh panels can also be added to aluminum gates.

Wire Fence Dog Panels

Another option for dog fence are wire fence panels from the brand Jerith. Wire fence panels come in 4 gauge wire and 6 gauge wire. Jerith Patriot line of wire fence is a great alternative to aluminum fence. Wire fence is strong and has a more subtle visual presence that blends with the environment. Jerith wire fence panels combine the best features of welded wire mesh with the beauty of ornamental fence. Patriot wire fence is made of galvanized steel that is powder coated for a long lasting maintenance free finish. Patriot fence can hold over 500 pounds without any permanent deformation. The heavy wires in the mesh are welded at each intersection, which makes it strong and secure.

Shop for Aluminum Pet Fence

Aluminum dog fence and pet fence ships direct to your home or a business address. Fence posts, gates, and accessories, can be found on each fence panel page below the panel description. You can also see all related items when a fence panel is added to the shopping cart. Free shipping is available to qualified orders. Get a free fence quote by visiting FenceTown.