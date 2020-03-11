Road Transport & Highways Ministry advises States/ UTs to take all steps for Sanitation of Public Transport Vehicle, Terminals etc

Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has issued an advisory regarding control and containment measures in the transport sector. The Ministry has advised that all necessary steps may be undertaken in the Public Transport Vehicles to ensure sanitation of seats, handles & bars. The hygiene and sanitation may be stepped up at all the Bus Terminals and the display of public health massages may be ensured on public transport vehicles, Bus Terminals and the Bus Stops. The Ministry has requested that States/ UTs to take expeditious action and mobilize all necessary support in this regard.

Underlining that the Noval Corona virus (COVID-19), cases have now been confirmed in more than 90 countries, the advisory states that M/o Health & Family Welfare has been coordinating the efforts of the Central Government in this regard and has also been working with State Governments in order to mitigate the impact of the outbreak in India.