Recruitment in Army

The details of Army recruitment made in various States during the last three years are as follows:-
Sl. No.
Name of States & UTs
Recruiting Year
2016-17
2017-18
2018-19
Vacancies
54815
52839
57266
1
Andhra Pradesh
1389
1431
1301
2
Telangana
515 (512+3*)
643 (641+2*)
693
3
Tamil Nadu, A&N Islands & Puducherry
1886
1875
1539
4
Arunachal Pradesh
156
217
195
5
Assam
829
900
631
6
Bihar
2932
2726
2199
7
Chattisgarh
817
606
372
8
Delhi
798
166
167
9
Goa
16
1
02
10
Gujarat Incl Dadar Nagar Haveli & Daman & Diu
1257
728
1346
11
Haryana
3538
3634
3210
12
Himachal Pradesh
2174
2376
4202
13
Jammu & Kashmir
1954
1817
3672
14
Jharkhand
687
925
663
15
Karnataka incl Lakshdweep
1157
1417
1693
16
Kerala
1584
1278
865
17
Madhya Pradesh
2281
2352
1570
18
Maharashtra
3980
3836
4050
19
Manipur
247
400
311
20
Meghalaya
86
75
89
21
Mizoram
200
108
184
22
Nagaland
112
103
122
23
Odissa
642
737
474
24
Punjab incl Chandigarh
4618
4991
5846
25
Rajasthan
4658
4298
4172
26
Sikkim
39
109
227
27
Tripura
89
55
69
28
Uttar Pradesh
6245
6339
6322
29
Uttrakhand
3360
2384
3222
30
West Bengal
2116
1862
1471
31
Nepal
1724
1049
2502
Total
52086
49438
53378
Recruitment Intake Percentage
96
95
94