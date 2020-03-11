Recruitment in Army

The details of Army recruitment made in various States during the last three years are as follows:-

Sl. No.

Name of States & UTs

Recruiting Year

2016-17

2017-18

2018-19

Vacancies

54815

52839

57266

1

Andhra Pradesh

1389

1431

1301

2

Telangana

515 (512+3*)

643 (641+2*)

693

3

Tamil Nadu, A&N Islands & Puducherry

1886

1875

1539

4

Arunachal Pradesh

156

217

195

5

Assam

829

900

631

6

Bihar

2932

2726

2199

7

Chattisgarh

817

606

372

8

Delhi

798

166

167

9

Goa

16

1

02

10

Gujarat Incl Dadar Nagar Haveli & Daman & Diu

1257

728

1346

11

Haryana

3538

3634

3210

12

Himachal Pradesh

2174

2376

4202

13

Jammu & Kashmir

1954

1817

3672

14

Jharkhand

687

925

663

15

Karnataka incl Lakshdweep

1157

1417

1693

16

Kerala

1584

1278

865

17

Madhya Pradesh

2281

2352

1570

18

Maharashtra

3980

3836

4050

19

Manipur

247

400

311

20

Meghalaya

86

75

89

21

Mizoram

200

108

184

22

Nagaland

112

103

122

23

Odissa

642

737

474

24

Punjab incl Chandigarh

4618

4991

5846

25

Rajasthan

4658

4298

4172

26

Sikkim

39

109

227

27

Tripura

89

55

69

28

Uttar Pradesh

6245

6339

6322

29

Uttrakhand

3360

2384

3222

30

West Bengal

2116

1862

1471

31

Nepal

1724

1049

2502

Total

52086

49438

53378

Recruitment Intake Percentage

96

95

94