Mindworks Hypnosis CD to “Stop Coronavirus” New Product Launch

Clinical Hypnotherapist creates an audio hypnosis CD to facilitate healthy habits, stress release and help boost the immune system against coronavirus.

Mindworks Hypnosis & NLP is excited to announce the launch of a new hypnosis audio CD product: “Stop Coronavirus, Boost Your Immune with Hypnosis.” This is a sensory enhanced hypnosis CD, a guided imagery journey to reinforce healthy habits, release stress, improve resistance to viruses, and optimize the immune system. The official launch date for “Stop Coronavirus” is 3/9/20.

As this public health concern of coronavirus spreads, it’s good to take some immediate action for health and wellness. Hypnosis CDs are proven useful for all manner of healthy changes such as losing weight or quitting smoking. This CD targets covid-19, coronavirus.

“Ultimately, health and wellness come from within.” Says Connie Brannan, CHt. & Licensed Trainer of NLP®, owner of Mindworks Hypnosis & NLP. “The mind controls the body. This CD guides the listener into a fabulous state of hypnosis, and then gives positive suggestions that encourage health and wellness and good habits. It’s hypnotherapy in a box.”

This CD is created by C. Michael Brannan, CHt. Michael is past President of the National Guild of Hypnotists (NGH), Washington State Chapter. Michael is a Certified Hypnotherapist and Licensed Trainer of NLP® who owns and operates a Licensed Career School teaching hypnosis and NLP (Neuro-Linguistic Programming) in the Greater Seattle area. Mindworks NLP. Michael has a clinical hypnotherapy & NLP practice as well for private clients. Mindworks Hypnosis.

For more details about this product, visit: https://www.mindworkshypnosis.net/products

About Us:

C. Michael Brannan, CHt., is a Clinical Hypnotherapist & Licensed Trainer of NLP®. Michael is past President of the National Guild of Hypnotists (NGH), Washington State Chapter. Michael owns and operates a Licensed Career School teaching hypnosis and NLP (Neuro-Linguistic Programming) in the Greater Seattle area. Mindworks NLP. www.seattlenlptraining.com Michael has a clinical hypnotherapy & NLP practice as well for private clients. Mindworks Hypnosis. www.mindworkshypnosis.net

Contact:

Connie Brannan, CHt.

pr@mindworkshypnosis.net

web: http://www.mindworkshypnosis.net/products