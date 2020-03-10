Future Electronics to Host Free Machine Learning and AI Seminar in Melville, New York

Montreal, Canada (webnewswire) March 10, 2020 – Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is hosting a free one-day seminar on Practical Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence on March 18, 2020 in Melville, New York.

This seminar will demonstrate various ways that machine learning and artificial intelligence have become more accessible, and how they can be easily integrated into product roadmaps. Attendees will learn how these intelligent features can improve their product performance and enable fast, efficient and accurate inferencing in data-rich environments.

The seminar will feature presentations from industry-leading suppliers in ML and AI, including Lattice Semiconductor, Microchip, NXP, QuickLogic and STMicroelectronics. They will focus on design flows which will enable participants to quickly add ML and AI functionality to their designs.

Topics and technologies will include: AI and ML Basics, QuickAI, MCU and MPU AI, Low Power FPGA-based AI, FPGA Machine Learning, and ML from MCU to MPU.

Participants will also have the opportunity to discuss their own roadmaps with the experts, view live demos of cutting-edge technologies, and gain valuable insight into the future of AI and ML.

Click here to register for the Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence seminar in Melville. Participants are encouraged to register as soon as possible, as space is limited.

For more information, and to order from a broad portfolio of AI and ML products and solutions, visit https://www.futureelectronics.com.

###