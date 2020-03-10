Future Electronics and Melexis to Host Free One-Day Inspired Engineering Event in San Jose

Montreal, Canada (webnewswire) March 10, 2020 – Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, and Melexis, a global supplier of micro-electronic semiconductor solutions, are hosting a free one-day Inspired Engineering seminar in San Jose, California on March 18th, 2020.

Inspired Engineering: Drive – Sense – Communicate will be one of the most advanced interactive learning events of the year. Attendees will explore the latest product releases, interface with Melexis engineers, and experience hands-on learning with the latest boards and evaluation kits.

The event will also feature a keynote presentation on ISO 26262 from an industry expert, including a functional safety overview and an in-depth discussion of guidelines and applications.

The seminar will cover FIR Thermal Sensor array and address the growing demands for occupancy sensing. Participants will review the latest Time-of-Flight Sensors from Melexis, which move way beyond gesture recognition to hand position interaction, personalization with body, head and face monitoring. Attendees will also get an in-depth view of the newly-released LIN RGB driver for automotive ambient lighting, and a full presentation of Melexis Triaxis technology.

A complimentary breakfast and lunch will be served, along with refreshments throughout the day.

Those interested in attending should register by March 4th, 2020. The first 15 people to register will receive a $100 gift card to use toward their next purchase from Future Electronics.

Click here to register for the Inspired Engineering seminar in San Jose. Participants are encouraged to register as soon as possible, as space is limited.

For more information, and to order from the full portfolio of Melexis products and solutions, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

###