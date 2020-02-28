St. Louis Based Gellman Team Crosses $1 Billion Mark in Career Home Sales

The Gellman Team, based in St. Louis, with Coldwell Banker Premier Group, has recently crossed the $1 billion mark in career home sales. Led by brothers Neil and Mark Gellman, The Gellman Team has been named the No. 1 full-service listing team in St. Louis real estate (out of more than 9.000 agents) five consecutive years.

In 2018 and 2019, they sold over 560 homes each year. To put that and the billion-dollar career sales in context, the National Association of Realtors (NAR) says agents averaged 11 transaction sides annually in 2018. Even with a 30-year career in real estate, a single agent would close roughly 330 properties in an entire career. Taking that a step further, multiplying that 330 home sales by the NAR’s 2019 average, existing, single family home price in the Midwest of $241,600 and the career gross sales comes to $79.7 million.

No formal list exists of billion-dollar-achieving real estate agents, but a decade ago the number was estimated to be around 200 agents. Even with the glitzy sales numbers of places like New York and California and allowing that estimate to be multiplied by a generous factor of 10 in the time since, a couple thousand agents in a career field of millions is no small feat.

“It is amazing to see what Neil and Mark have been able to accomplish,” stated Norm Polsky, broker/owner of Coldwell Banker Premier Group, the brokerage office where The Gellman Team is based. “They are in the top three teams, which is the top half of 1 percent, of all Coldwell Banker real estate teams in North America. They have achieved this level of production while keeping up high standards in terms of service to their clients. We are proud to have them as part of Coldwell Banker Premier Group.”

Just five years ago, in 2015, The Gellman Team was the first full service, residential resale team to have $100 million in annual sales in St. Louis history. They specialize in residential real estate in St. Louis County, St. Louis City, St. Charles County and northern Jefferson County. The Gellman Team has been honored as the No. 1 Coldwell Banker team in Missouri. They were the No. 3 Coldwell Banker Team in all of North America for 2019.

“The Gellman Team is changing the real estate game. They have combined innovative training with advanced technology,” explained Coldwell Banker Premier Owner, Broker/Owner Realty Exchange and Title Premier owner, Bob Khan. “The Gellmans recognize that providing service at every level is crucial to their success. Every individual that represents The Gellman Team are hand-selected by the founders; they go through a customized training program that assures a positive and productive experience. In today’s competitive environment, experience the difference, experience The Gellman Team.”

For five straight years, The Gellman Team has been named one of America’s top real estate teams by REAL Trends. “The Thousand Top Real Estate Professionals” is a prestigious national awards ranking based on annual sales, is sponsored by REAL Trends and advertised in The Wall Street Journal. They ranked No. 55 nationally for 2018 closed transactions, up from No. 188 the previous year. They are expected to make the list again when it is released this year for 2019 sales stats.

Jeffrey Moulton is not only a several time client of The Gellman Team, but has referred several family members. He admitted selling his own properties was very emotional and was appreciative of their professionalism and expertise. “I was in the real estate business before and I have my broker’s license, but I wouldn’t trust myself to sell my own home. I can close my own deals, but I wouldn’t. The Gellman Team will go to the next billion and way beyond.”

Mark and Neil Gellman are St. Louis natives still residing in the metro area, who regularly give back to the communities in which they live and sell real estate, supporting 91 different charities. Both are graduates of Indiana University with business, finance, accounting and marketing backgrounds. Their vast real estate experience, along with that of their team members, means home buyers and sellers who choose The Gellman Team are getting a combined 245 years’ real estate experience. They formed The Gellman Team in 2008.

“What an amazing milestone,” said Coldwell Banker Brand Ambassador Brooke Walch. “Coldwell Banker is proud of Mark and Neil Gellman and excited to see what they can achieve in the next 12 years.”

To learn more about the Gellman Team or the St. Louis real estate market, call 314-336-1991 or visit www.TheGellmanTeam.com. The site offers links to their social media sites for timely real estate news and information, numerous video market updates, details about their free moving truck and van, as well as the ability to search available metro St. Louis real estate.