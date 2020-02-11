National Retail Solutions (NRS) and City Harvest are Partnering to Help NYC Businesses Grow!

Newark, NJ, Feb 11, 2020 — National Retail Solutions (NRS), the operator of a leading point-of-sale (POS) network for independent retailers, announced today that it is sponsoring a Lunch & Learn for New York City’s bodega, grocery and convenience store owners. The Lunch & Learn is a great opportunity for independent store owners to learn how to grow their businesses with City Harvest’s fresh food program, subsidized point-of-sale (POS) systems and related tax benefits.

The Lunch and Learn is sponsored by NRS, City Harvest – NYC’s premier food rescue organization, United Bodegas of America (UBA), and the New York City Economic Development Corporation (NYC/EDC).

WHO: NYC bodega owners and other independent grocery and convenience retailers

WHAT: Lunch & Learn: How to Boost Your Business and Expand Your Fresh Foods to Go

WHERE: Fairway Market’s Facility, 400 Walnut Avenue, Bronx, NY 10454

WHEN: Thursday, February 20, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon

SPONSORS: National Retail Solutions, City Harvest, UBA and NYC/EDC

HOW: Reserve your place at the Lunch & Learn by contacting Roque Azcona of NRS (973/438-5048) or Elizabeth Vispo of City Harvest (347/203-7498)

“Bodegas and other neighborhood grocers feed millions of New Yorkers every day and are a crucial part of New York City’s food supply chain,” said Elie Y. Katz, President of NRS. “We are delighted to participate in this event and help these store owners provide New Yorkers with fresher, locally grown and nutritious foods.”

NRS operates a leading POS network for independent retailers in the US. Over 8,000 retailers use its POS platform to process transactions, track sales and inventory, bring in new customers and manage their businesses more efficiently and easily.

In conjunction with the Lunch & Learn, NRS will demonstrate its POS terminals and offer them at subsidized low rates to bodega, grocery and convenience store owners in the five boroughs.

“Bodegas and other independent retailers are hungry for tools to help them compete against large retail chains and big box stores,” Katz added. “Our POS platform helps bodegas and convenience stores to boost sales and gain new customers. Plus, our mobile app makes it easy for store owners to manage their operations, whether they are in the store, at home or on the road.”

About National Retail Solutions (NRS):

NRS operates a point-of-sale (POS) terminal-based platform plus NRS PAY credit card processing for independent retailers and bodega owners nationwide. The platform provides a robust portfolio of tools to help these retailers compete more effectively, including inventory tracking, store statistics, user management, one-touch Boss Revolution® pinless recharge, and integration with the BR Club customer loyalty program. Consumer packaged goods (CPG) suppliers are able to leverage the NRS platform to provision promotions, coupons and special offers to independent retailers and their predominantly urban customer bases nationwide. NRS is a subsidiary of IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT).

