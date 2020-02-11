Hey Millennial! Turn This Valentine’s Evening Into A Romantic Experience With The Den Bengaluru

Specially curated menu for the evening along with unlimited sparkling wine and cocktails

Bengaluru, 11th February 2020: The Den, Bengaluru, Indi’s First luxury hotel for millennials is organizing a romantic evening for couples. One can opt for either a buffet or Indulge in 4 course set menu, with unlimited sparkling wine and cocktails. The itinerary, costing and venue for both the options have been customized accordingly.

Valentine’s Day Dinner Buffet is set up in The Creek and can be opted for a price starting from 1999+++ while Valentine’s Eve Dinner that is set up in Layla can be availed at Rs. 2500+. Enjoy live music with unlimited sparkling wine and cocktails from 7 pm till 11 pm this Friday.

For more information, contact The Den, Bengaluru.