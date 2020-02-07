Over view on CP-WX4022WN Hitachi projector

In you are in search of projector to be installed in a hall and auditorium, then before making your decision do have a look and go through the specifications of CP-WX4022WN Hitachi projector.

How it is unique from other projectors available in the market?

It modelled in a way to display images with low intensity twice with resolution of 800*1280 as it work on the mechanism where two projectors are overlapped on one another that can easily be installed on the ceiling.It has got burnt-put software and also a short light direction with 8000 Annecy lumens makes it an ideal match for a hall or an auditorium.

Specifications:

Its true resolution is WXGA 1280 * 800 with resolution compression up to 1600 * 1200 UXGA to display quality view. It has got enlightenment 4000 with Annie Lumens and has got contrast Ratio 3000: 1.It provides 3000 hours if run on normal mode and on saving mode provide working hours of 5000 hours with unique filter (hybrid).The CP-WX4022WN Hitachi projector is multi-system projector with video transmission methods and inbuilt 16 watts speakers.