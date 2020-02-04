Toyota Corolla 2020 Important Features & Price

Important features details of exterior

Almost 60% rigid GOA body structure

Front fog lamps

LED projection front & rear headlamps

Colored handles

2700mm Wheelbase

Corolla Hybrid sedan 2020 Engine specification

Toyota has make some minor changes in the Engine of newly launched Toyota Corolla car to produce more power output from the same engine used in previous models, New Toyota Corolla 2020 comes with similar 1.8-liter, 4 cylinders in-line engine like previous Corolla 2018 with an addition of self-charging hybrid power train, Newly launched

Toyota Corolla will be also available without hybrid system with 1.6 engine capacity.

Mainly five variants available in Toyota Corolla 2020 in Pakistan

1.8 Liter – self-charging hybrid power train – “SOL saloon”

1.8 Liter – self-charging hybrid – “Luna sports saloon”

1.8 Liter – self-charging hybrid – “Luna saloon”

1.8 Liter – self-charging hybrid – “Aura saloon”

1.6 Liter – Petrol Engine – “Aura saloon”

Expected Toyota Corolla 2020 Price in Pakistan and availability.

As per experts opinion

Toyota Corolla will be available at the price range between Rs 3.5 Million to Rs 4.5 Million depending the variants and availability.