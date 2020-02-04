Toyota Corolla 2020 Important Features & Price

Important features details of exterior
Almost 60% rigid GOA body structure
Front fog lamps
LED projection front & rear headlamps
Colored handles
2700mm Wheelbase
Corolla Hybrid sedan 2020 Engine specification
Toyota has make some minor changes in the Engine of newly launched Toyota Corolla car to produce more power output from the same engine used in previous models, New Toyota Corolla 2020 comes with similar 1.8-liter, 4 cylinders in-line engine like previous Corolla 2018 with an addition of self-charging hybrid power train, Newly launched
Toyota Corolla will be also available without hybrid system with 1.6 engine capacity.
Mainly five variants available in Toyota Corolla 2020 in Pakistan
1.8 Liter – self-charging hybrid power train – “SOL saloon”
1.8 Liter – self-charging hybrid – “Luna sports saloon”
1.8 Liter – self-charging hybrid – “Luna saloon”
1.8 Liter – self-charging hybrid – “Aura saloon”
1.6 Liter – Petrol Engine – “Aura saloon”
Expected Toyota Corolla 2020 Price in Pakistan and availability.
As per experts opinion
Toyota Corolla will be available at the price range between Rs 3.5 Million to Rs 4.5 Million depending the variants and availability.