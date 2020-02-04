Print Management: A Boon for Your Office

UsefulSoft announces the release of the Remote Queue Manager Personal. This freeware print job manager dramatically extends printout management options and allows better control of print workload. With its help, users can not only learn the status and the number of jobs for each printer, but they can also easily manage print jobs. Whether a print server or a desktop, your system can access and manage printers and their pending jobs from a single program’s window.

‘Remote Queue Manager allows closer control over what and when is printed in a network,’ says Alex Egorov, CEO of Usefulsoft. ‘The print server settings cover everything from port configurations to the paper size and the printer drivers. You can also configure event logs and notifications for both local and remote clients. As a result, a print management system responds to emerging problems faster and better provides for cost control. On the other hand, Remote Queue Manager Personal offers a clear, intuitive interface and can replace the standard spool in a local system. The benefit of such a replacement is wider access and better management of print jobs in the queue. Users will see more detailed information including the computer name, number of pages, size, color, and other print settings. So, both corporate and home users can benefit from Remote Queue Manager Personal for free.’

In a separate window, you can edit the job’s properties including priority, scheduled time and receivers of notification. Just one copy of Remote Queue Manager Personal on a client or a server allows coordinating print jobs of a whole office.

Remote Queue Manager Personal Features at a Glance

View of the status and the detailed list of jobs for each printer;

Property edit for any print job;

Print server detailed configuration;

Detailed print job information (name, number of pages, number of copies, size, time and date, paper size, priority, color mode, duplex mode and other);

View computer name where print job was created;

Detailed information about printer drivers, ports, forms, language monitors and print processors.