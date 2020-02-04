LSG, a leading legal billing software provider, is proud to announce it has selected AffiniPay technology to power payments in Bilr, its newly enhanced legal billing software product. When Bilr launches in February, it will include LawPay, AffiniPay’s payments solution developed exclusively for law firms.

Bilr helps law firms grow their revenues and profits with 100 percent billing compliance and AI-driven invoice improvements. These invoice improvements are powered by LSG’s proprietary invoice database, based on more than 15 years of invoices and $500 million of client profits. Furthermore, law firms using Bilr have increased their revenue up to 11 percent on average. Bilr is available to law firms on both desktop and mobile devices, and will be made available in speech-to-text and API formats to aid interoperability for law firms.

AffiniPay built LawPay with input from bar association partners and their ethics committees to ensure all credit card and debit card payments are processed in compliance with attorney trust accounting rules. LawPay technology is trusted by more than 45,000 law firms to get paid easier, faster and more securely.

When combined, Bilr and LawPay provide convenient options for lawyers to get paid online with credit and debit cards by including a secure payment link along with a client invoice. To learn more about this new technology integration, visit lawpay.com/partners/bilr.

“We couldn’t be more pleased to bring our law firm users the benefits associated with this new Bilr integration,” said Technology Partnerships Director Amanda Huyck of AffiniPay. “Our technologies together will provide end-user conveniences and improved efficiencies for lawyers.”

Gary Markham, CEO of LSG said, “We are thrilled to work with LawPay, the leader in legal payments, to benefit our law firm partners and clients. The combined LawPay and Bilr platforms will reduce the time law firms spend on invoice creation and task descriptions, which aligns well with our mission of providing profitable and accurate legal software.”

About LSG

Legal Solutions Group (LSG), is a leader in legal technology software solutions. The Company creates legal software products for insurance companies, TPAs and large companies, from Sedgwick to Coca Cola. LSG also provides legal bill review and conveyancing services to clients in over 50 countries. As the only software provider officially associated with LEDES, LSG sets the bar for global legal e-billing standards. Visit LSG.com to learn more.

About AffiniPay

AffiniPay develops industry-specific online tools for legal, accounting and association professionals to accept payments quickly and securely. AffiniPay was established in Austin, Texas more than a decade ago and has become one of the fastest-growing financial technology companies in the United States, powering the market-leading LawPay, CPACharge and AffiniPay for Associations online payment tools. These solutions are trusted by more than 100,000 professionals with more than 150 strategic partnerships, including the American Bar Association and the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Visit affinipay.com to learn more.

To request more information on this partnership, you can visit the LawPay, LSG and Bilr websites or reach out to info@lsg.com