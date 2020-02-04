Opening of Wellness Centres under Ayushman Bharat Yojana

Under Ayushman Bharat – Health < Wellness Centres (AB-HWCs), 1.5 lakh Sub Health Centres and Primary Health Centres are to be transformed into Health and Wellness Centres across the country for provision of Comprehensive Primary Health Care (CPHC) that includes preventive healthcare and health promotion at the community level with continuum of care approach by December, 2022. The roll out plan of AB – HWCs is given as below:

FY 2018-19 = 15,000

FY 2019-20 = 25,000 (Cumulative 40,000)

FY 2020-21 = 30,000 (Cumulative 70,000)

FY 2021-2022 = 40,000 (Cumulative 1,10,000)

Till 31st December 2022 = 40,000 (Cumulative 1,50,000)

Against the target of 40,000 AB-HWCs by FY 2019-20, approvals for more than 62,000 AB-HWCs have been given to States/UTs and as per AB-HWC portal, 29214 AB-HWC are functional as on 30.01.2020.

States/UTs have been oriented by conducting four regional workshops in the year 2019 on Operationalization of AB-HWCs. Further, regular meetings and Video Conferences are being conducted to review the implementation of AB-HWCs.

Under National Health Mission, technical and financial support is provided to the States to strengthen their primary healthcare system including for transformation of healthcare facilities to AB-HWCs viz, support for engaging required Human Resources, multiskilling and capacity building of the existing primary healthcare workers, expanded range of medicines and diagnostics, upgraded infrastructure, digitization in terms of availability of tablets/desktops, use of telemedicine/ information technology platforms, inclusion of health promotion activities, community mobilization and additional financial resources as per the norms prescribed in the Operational Guidelines on Ayushman Bharat – Comprehensive Primary Health Care through Health and Wellness Centres.

The Minister of State (Health and Family Welfare), Sh Ashwini Kumar Choubey stated this in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha here today.