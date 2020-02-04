Mental Healthcare through Government Schemes

As per the National Mental Health Survey, 2016, the prevalence of mental disorders in adults over the age of 18 years is about 10.6%. Mental disorders are known to be caused by a complex interaction of biological, social, environmental, cultural and economic factors.

To address the challenge of mental illnesses, the Government is implementing the National Mental Health Programme (NMHP) in the country. Under NMHP, implementation of the District Mental Health Programme (DMHP) has been approved for 655 districts of the country for early detection, management and treatment of mental disorders/illnesses. With the objective to address the shortage of qualified mental health professionals in the country, the Government is implementing Manpower Development Schemes for establishment of Centres of Excellence and strengthening/ establishment of Post Graduate (PG) Departments in mental health specialties. Till date, support has been provided for establishment of 25 Centres of Excellence and strengthening/establishment of 47 Post Graduate (PG) Departments in mental health specialties in the country. During 2018-19, the expenditure on mental healthcare by the three Central Mental Health Institutions and under NMHP was Rs. 545.65 crores.

The Minister of State (Health and Family Welfare), Sh Ashwini Kumar Choubey stated this in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha here today.