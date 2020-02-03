SAM Broadcaster Cloud – a radio automation software that you can depend on.

January 13, 2020: Spacial Audio Solutions, LLC is proud to announce an updated version of its popular radio automation software, SAM Broadcaster Cloud. The latest edition now features a notes window where you can quickly add notes to accompany your broadcasts and keep reminders of upcoming events or things to do.

Online broadcasting made easy

SAM Broadcaster Cloud is an entirely cloud-based service providing all the features you need to run your own online radio station around the clock. It lets you upload your content, set rotation rules, tasks, and play blocks and then you can shut down your computer since everything runs online. You don’t need to have anyone present to operate your radio station, but that doesn’t stop you from running your own live streaming events whenever you want to. With live streaming, you can host your own talk shows, livestream real-world events, and more.

Simplified web integration

Adding your online radio station to your website couldn’t be easier than it is with SAM Broadcaster Cloud. The product includes a variety of fully customizable web widgets, which you can add to your website without getting involved in any coding. Simply copy and paste the widget code into an HTML-enabled widget area of your content management system, and people will be able to access your radio station without having to leave the page. This will help keep your listeners engaged, since you’ll be able to show them which tracks are currently playing. You can even let your listeners browse through your media library and request or dedicate songs.

SAM Broadcaster Cloud is ideal for managing multiple radio stations too, and you won’t even need to manage multiple music libraries. Depending on the package you choose, you can create 3, 5, or even 100 radio stations all sharing the same database. There’s no need for multiple accounts and all the headaches that come with it.

Get started with SAM Broadcaster Cloud today at https://spacial.com/sam-broadcaster-cloud .