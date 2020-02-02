VyprVPN for Windows provides you with a full control of your online experience

October 2019: Golden Frog is proud to announce the release of version 3.1.0 of VyprVPN for Windows. The latest version provides an updated client and TAP adapter, an updated Visual C++ library, Russian language support, and an optional Beta Updates toggle to the About screen. Users can now download prerelease version of the software to give it a try while in development.

Protect your online identity

It is often said that browsing the internet is an anonymous activity, but nothing could be further from the truth. The fact is every device connected to the internet has a unique identifier on the global network known as an IP address. Although your IP address itself does not include personal data, it does reveal your internet service provider and approximate location.

Websites and online services use your IP address to track information about your browsing habits for the purposes of advertising. Some services use it to determine whether or not you can access this content. One of the most common examples is when you receive a message like ‘this content is not available in your country’.

VyprVPN for Windows lets you connect via a VPN server located in a country of your choosing, thus allowing you to access the internet as though you were browsing from that location. The handpicked VPN servers help protect your anonymity and security by encrypting all data sent between your device and the internet and hiding your true identity.

Public WiFi protection

If you’re accustomed to working on the move, then you’ve probably had reason to connect to unsecured public wireless networks on occasion. The problem is that, with the right software, WiFi eavesdroppers may connect to these networks as well, intercepting any unencrypted data between your computer and the local router. By encrypting everything automatically, VyprVPN for Windows lets you use these networks safely.

Get started today at https://www.vyprvpn.com/vpn-apps/vpn-for-windows.