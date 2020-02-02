EloQ Communications introduces express press release service, with distribution to Southeast Asia countries and beyond

Ho Chi Minh, VIETNAM – EloQ Communications, a leading public relations and integrated marketing agency based in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, announced its new express press release distribution services. The service covers distribution to not only Vietnam but also other Southeast Asia markets and more.

Aside from providing top-rated communications solutions for a wide range of clients, EloQ also focuses on outside-the-box thinking that it takes to get noticed in today’s crowded marketing landscape. As such, the company always looks to combine its services into a custom communication strategy that best suits the goals of our clients, and the new express press release service is the result of EloQ’s effort to cater to a diverse client portfolio.

“We believe all businesses are different. Our clientele consists of companies from all corners of the world, with some being among Forbes 500 brands and others being smaller businesses, each with unique needs. Our new service is customized for clients with different objectives, budget ranges or expected deliverables. With this, we’re growing beyond the ‘one size fits all’ mentality and learn to understand and respond appropriately to the preferences of clients,” said Dr. Clāra Ly-Le, Managing Director of EloQ Communications.

The new service includes three customized packages. Package A is the traditional distribution package, directly and personally delivers the press release to the desktops of journalists at hundreds of traditional media platforms in the markets of choice across Southeast Asia. The press release can be localized to meet the local media standards and interests. Package B is newswire distribution, delivers the press release to verified emails for journalists and media outlets. EloQ guarantees a minimum number of pick-ups in the target country market, in addition to hundreds of international pick-ups from the media partners. Package C is designed specifically for SEO purpose, where EloQ submits the press release to the diverse blogosphere and syndicated news sites worldwide, allowing the release to get more visibility and the target website to gain a valuable SEO boost.

“EloQ Communications has reliable partners in multiple countries, like Thailand, Singapore, Indonesia, the Philippines, Cambodia and many more, so a client can save time and efforts working with us for all the target markets,” said Duy Ly, Head of External Relations of EloQ Communications. “Each of our package includes a complimentary publication in EloQ’s Newsroom to further increase the visibility, searchability and exposure. We hope our clients, old and new, can take advantage of this service to boost customer confidence, broadcast brand, and to build the image of their business.”

EloQ Communications’ other services include digital strategy, digital and social media marketing, social media management and community management, beside the traditional PR solutions. EloQ has long worked with both local and foreign clients to reach new audiences and expand business in Vietnam and other ASEAN markets.

The express press release service can be accessed at https://www.eloqasia.com/press.html.

Companies only need to fill in a short contact form and EloQ will reply to the inquiry within 24 hours.

About EloQ Communications

EloQ Communications is an independent communications agency which acts as the eyes, ears, and voice of its clients in the Vietnamese market. Combining local expertise with a global perspective, EloQ works with foreign and Vietnamese companies of all sizes and industries to enhance their images and extend their reach in the Vietnamese market.

EloQ offers a range of marketing services, including public relations, press release distribution, social marketing, digital marketing, influencer marketing, business and product branding, crisis communication, integrated strategic planning, and event planning. The agency values modernity, transparency, and flexibility above all.

For more information, please visit www.eloqasia.com