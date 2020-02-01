Queens, New York – New District Office of the US SBA Champion Coming To Far Rockaway For One Day Conference April 18, 2020. The conference is a One Day Conference which includes Breakfast & Lunch, Forums, Panels, Workshops, Business 2 Business Networking, Business 2 Consumer Networking, Value-based training, Exhibitors, Professional Headshots available for purchase and One Minute Commercials available for purchase.

Power Networking Business Series Membership Pricing and Non- Member Pricing, Corporate Sponsorship available, and Digital Advertisement available.

The Long Island African American Chamber of Commerce, Inc. was selected at the 2019 Small Business Champion for 14 counties in Downstate, New York.

Join New York’s Premiere Business 2 Business Networking Group

“The 2019 Small Business Champion coming to Far Rockaway will offer significant advantages for the community in the New York metropolitan area and give it a competitive advantage to succeed in their prospective endeavors.” Phil Andrews, President – Long Island African American Chamber of Commerce, Inc.

New York District Office of US SBA Champion Coming to Far Rockaway

“Being named SBA Champion is significant milestone for the Long Island African American Chamber of Commerce, The New York District Office is responsible for the delivery of the SBA’s many programs and services in New York City, Long Island, and the downstate counties of Duchess, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Sullivan, Ulster, and Westchester.

“ We will use this honor as an inspiration to continue to service the small business owners in our service territory which is currently the four counties of Kings, Queens, Nassau, and Suffolk. As we continue the next phase of growth our goal is to help companies grow to the next level. We look forward seeing you in attendance at the upcoming One Day Conference in Far Rockaway on Saturday, April 18, 2020.” Phil Andrews, President – Long Island African American Chamber of Commerce, Inc.

For Registration , vendor enrollment, membership inquiries ,or general admission details visit: http://abbccenter.com/power-networking-business-expo-series-