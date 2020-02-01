Godrej New Upcoming Project in Vikhroli West, Mumbai. Call +91-9810047296

For luxury property seekers, Godrej Vikhroli is the absolute well-designed property in the suburban area of Mumbai. Godrej Vikhroli has been aimed as just that; a representation of all optimistic specialties’ life has to offer. Godrej Vikhroli West offers sensational views, lush green surroundings that is completely uncommon in Mumbai. With a vision to develop a state-of-the-art project, some of the best architectural, specialist, engineering and professional factors have been assigned to ensure that each and every dwelling is built and procured to perfection and embraces top-class quality and efficiency, making this complex a prominent landmark for the homeowner.

The complex has been carefully designed to assure that the flats are large and well refreshed. This residential project will have the setup of 2, 3, 4 BHK apartments with bizarre alternatives to muster the spacious rooms with freshness as well as considerable natural light, proper ventilation, etc. Fittings, fixtures, flooring and Modular kitchen will be phenomenal.

A great view from the balcony, kitchen with adequate opening and other additional features raise the limits of these apartments to let its residents experience something bigger and better. With top-class facilities and conveniences inspired by nature, these homes are developed for you to relax and enjoy with family and friends.

With a reputed school, University, vibrant malls, hospital and an upcoming Olympic-size pool in the proximity, Godrej property is fetching your world closer. Get a rampant view of the beautiful greenery and cold breezes from your home This is not all, we have, multiple indulgences to keep you & your closed ones delighted.

The additional amenities will include

• professional and trained Security service

• latest surveillance equipment

• An incredible

• Swimming pool

• Aerobics and Yoga Centre

• Play area

• Marvelous clubhouse

• Garden area

This residential project will be approved by IGBC which will certainly reassure the buyers of remarkable greenery in the surrounding of the complex.

It is also close to Eastern Expressway, JVLR, and SCLR which will result in giving immense access to multiple reputed locales. Numerous means of local transport are easily accessible outside the complex to provide internal connectivity to the other famous areas.

The citizens of Godrej Vikhroli will also experience the enchanting sceneries of their city Skyline from their grand balconies in the evening. Everything in Godrej Vikhroli brings its own quintessence to meet the ethical lifestyle and let its buyers benefit the high-tech lifestyle that renovates great pleasure, luxury, enjoyment, happiness and more bonuses.

