Why you become a Business Analyst?

While I could take direction from what parents tend to say to their kids, but “because I said so…” doesn’t quite have the impact I am looking for. Instead, let me explain, what drew me to the career & why it is even better now than, when I first started those years ago.

THERE ARE THE TOP 7 REASONS WHY TO BECOME A BUSINESS ANALYST AND WHY YOU SHOULD TOO.

1. ONE TITLE, MANY VARYING RESPONSIBILITIES

After going to college to get Certification, then you find out later that it was not a good fit for me, then you made the decision to find a career path that was flexible. What you will find was while the title of Business Analyst is commonly utilized, the roles and responsibilities of that title can change drastically from company to company.

Some Business Analysts have very technical roles, while others are strictly working on the business side. Some are heavy into defining and adjusting process flows, while others are designing technical solutions to solve business needs. The sweeping range of possibilities intrigued me and made me feel comfortable that regardless of my future interests, you could find a business analyst role and responsibility to keep you enthused. Looking back years later, it was the right decision!

2. JOB MARKET IS SET TO EXPLODE

Each year, more and more organizations are realizing the benefits of dedicated Business Analysts provide and are creating new positions. Because of this, the Business Analyst jobs, the market is expected to grow at a rate of 19% in the next 10 years! That means the current 740,000 or so Business Analyst jobs will increase to approximately 880,000 jobs by 2026!

With this type of growth, companies around the world are already competing for every Business Analyst they can find. There will be no better time to get into the Business Analyst career than Enroll right now!

3. GREAT PAY

I was shocked when I first found out that the average Business Analyst salary is $78,000 per year!in the US. Then when I heard that the top 10% of Business Analysts make $150,000 per year in the US , I almost fell over!

Business Analysts definitely are compensated well for their work and with the job market demand outpacing the entry-level candidates, the salary for the Business Analyst should continue to rise.

4. INDEPENDENCE AND FLEXIBILITY

In my life, I have never met anyone, who told me they wished they were micromanaged more. Having someone who constantly looking over your shoulder and checking your work demotivates employees.

The great news for Business Analysts, since their work often involves working with all levels of management and with no set in a stone repeatable process, they need to be given the flexibility and trust to accomplish their tasks independently. This allows employees to greater freedom and creativity to meet and exceed their customers’ expectations.

5. DIFFERENT EACH DAY

Like many people, they tend to get a bit bored when set to do the same tasks repeatedly day after day.

Being a Business Analyst is incredibly different. Not only do you get to schedule your own tasks for a given day, but the way you carry them out is also entirely up to you. If you feel like being a social butterfly eliciting requirements one day and a hermit completing busywork tasks the next, the flexibility is yours. This is your puzzle to put together and every day, as well as every project, is different.

6. USE YOUR PAST EXPERIENCES AND KNOWLEDGE

The most successful Business Analysts have a wide range of experience and knowledge gained from their education, various odd jobs, and previous careers. Whether you were a teacher, sold door-to-door, worked in finance, owned your own business, are just graduating from college, or virtually any other background, your experiences and knowledge gained can and will be utilized as a Business Analyst.

Your experiences may help you to identify a problem the business is facing, gain rapport with business team members, design a solution to solve a problem, reconfigure a process, conduct user training, etc. The possibilities are endless!

Regardless of what degree you received in college or where you worked, it can all aid you in being a successful Business Analyst.

7. HELP OTHERS

Most of the Business Analyst does is solving complex business problems. At a high-level of Business Analysts, are understanding the pain points, getting the full picture of the current “as-is” state, breaking down the problem into solvable pieces, designing the solution, and help to test and implement the solution, which in the end and should solve the initial pain.

While getting through this whole process can have its difficulties, in the end, hearing how you were able to help a business unit, a person, or the company save money or do things easier, it makes it all worth it.

Besides looking at the final product and realizing what you have helped to achieve, my all-time favorite moment is when users say, with a huge smile, “You can really do that? That will save me so much time!” Being able to help others by solving their problems and making their jobs easier makes me extremely proud to call myself a Business Analyst.

The Business Analyst career has what I like to call the Perfect Career, financial stability, professional growth, and it is personally rewarding. Whether you are graduating from University, are professionally lost on what to do, or are bored in your career, you need to give a serious look at becoming a Business Analyst. So, choose very wisely your business analyst course.

