Indian Author, Nilanjana Haldar Launches her Debut Novel, Quiet Screams to the Quiet Healer: A Child’s Perspective of Domestic Violence Using it as a Weapon to Heal People in the World Through a Journey of Mystery and Riddles

Quiet Screams to the Quiet Healer is a novel by Nilanjana Haldar. Being available in the book stores since December 15th, 2019, this book has captured the hearts of many people. Taking the mystery genre, the readers will find an interesting story about domestic and school abuse, strong friendship, dogmas, dreams, and success against all.

The story plot of the Quiet Screams to the Quiet Healer is centered on a sweet girl named Sanjana and her friend, Kriti. They live in a frightful atrocity of the world where domestic violence and abuse are seen as a daily menu. Through the book, the readers will be brought to see domestic abuse from the perspective of a child, in this case, Sanjana. The novel also shows that the effect of domestic violence can still be felt even when the children have grown up.

Nilanjana Haldar herself is an extraordinary individual. She gave up her career as a medical professional to a full-time novelist and motivational speaker. When she is not writing, Mrs. Haldar will speak in one group meeting or conference to another to give motivation for people with self-pain and low self-esteem. Being based on the true experience of Nilanjana Haldar, the Quiet Screams to the Quiet Healer is a part of her attempt to heal herself from childhood trauma because of domestic abuse.

With the release of the Quiet Screams to the Quiet Healer, Mrs. Haldar wishes that she can improve people’s awareness of the impacts caused by domestic violence on children. She also takes the readers to change their self-pain into great motivation to help others. In this way, they can also heal themselves in return.

Rachel Byrnes, one of the readers states, “I got the book as a Christmas gift from my best friend. I love it. I can’t stop reading the book since the very first page. I am so touched by the plot of the story and the conflicts seem so real. This book shows everyone how domestic violence can deeply affect children.”

