The Indian Astrology Dates Back To Vedic Period and Is Considered As The Vedangan

Although the period of origin of Indian or Vedic astrology cannot be ascertained, it is believed to have evolved between 1200 BC to 2500 BC. Also known as the Vedangans, this branch of science has been mentioned in the Upanishads. There are six Vedangans, namely- Siksha (phonetics), Kalpa (ritual), Vyakarana (grammar), Nirukta (etymology), Chhandas (metrics) and Jyotishya (astrology).

Vedic astrology has often been accorded to various gods and Rishis, such as Parashara, Varahamihira, Garga, Jamini and their followers. They did not have any scientific tools to calculate the planetary motions, but had the divine intuition to record these motions accurately.

Vedic astrology holistically served two purposes. It was a key determinant to select the right date and time to perform auspicious rituals. Also, it was used as a guide to study the destiny of an individual.

It is futile to decipher the name of the originator of Vedic Hindu astrology, but it has successfully prophesied the war of the Mahabharata. In fact, it details the popular horoscopes of Lord Krishna and Lord Rama and other ancient Indian kings and queens. In fact, the Bhishma Parva and the Udyoga Parva chapters of Mahabharata mention many astrological descriptions and omens just before the war of Mahabharata. These particular citations are also considered the period of drought with several planetary combinations. These works of astrology also have two references of a solar and a lunar eclipse, creating a 13-day lunar fortnight.

Interestingly, the term ‘graha’, which was earlier deciphered to be demons, is now believed to be ‘planets’. In the Vedanganas, have mention of eclipse-causing demons in the Atharvaveda and Chandogya Upanishads, the latter mentioning it as Rahu. The foundation of Hindu astrology is the notion of bandhu of the Vedas, which is the connection between microcosm and macrocosm. Hindu astrology primarily works on the fundamentals of sidereal zodiac, which is completely different from the tropical zodiac followed by the Western astrology.

Interesting Facts about Indian Astrology

Unlike the Chinese and the Western astrology, Vedic astrology shows the understanding of life, the journey of the spirit from the past to present life, effects of karma on present life, doshas and remedies and many more. Indian astrology believes that it is the supreme power who is handling everything and the supreme power decides the birth time of the individual as per the past Karma so that he/she can have a smooth life ahead.

The ancient Vedic astrology is regarded as the oldest system of astrology known to mankind. The Indian astrology has six branches:

Gola: Positioning astrology

Ganita: Mathematical calculations to find Gola

Jataka: Natal astrology

Prasna: Answering questions, based on the time it is asked

Muhurta: Auspicious time to start anything

Nimitta: Omens and Potents

It is believed that with the help of Indian astrology, the actual traits of a person, his/her marital compatibility and the future based on the position of planets at the time and place of birth can be defined. Indian astrology is considered to be the most authentic and its predictions are believed to be the most accurate since it is based on the actual constellations of the stars. It is also considered to be the most widely-used system of astrology across the world.