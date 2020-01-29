Paul Davis’ Laurie Trombly Named as Glastonbury Connecticut River Valley Chamber of Commerce Ambassador of the Year

Glastonbury, CT, January 29, 2020 — Rick Suydam, owner of Paul Davis Restoration of Central Connecticut, a leading provider of fire, water and mold damage restoration services for residential and commercial properties, has announced a significant company achievement for Laurie Trombly, the company’s Business Development Manager. The Connecticut River Valley Chamber of Commerce has named Trombly as East Hartford Ambassador of the Year.

Trombly received the honor at the Chamber’s Annual Business Meeting and Dinner, and an awards assembly on the evening of Wednesday, January 22 at Riverfront Community Center in Glastonbury. The event historically attracts more decision makers than any other Chamber function. Trombly was honored for her exemplary leadership and dedication to the advancement of the Chamber’s East Hartford membership and new businesses along with welcoming activities, and her professional accomplishments, plus a commitment to the success of the Chamber’s programs and services.

Trombly has served as Business Development Manager for the Paul Davis franchise office since 2016 with more than 13 years in the restoration, construction and real estate industries. She is currently responsible for Paul Davis’ sales and marketing activities and customer relations with insurance agents, adjusters and property owners. She also participates in the company’s continuing education classes, tradeshows, conferences, workshops and speaking engagements along with community volunteer activities. Her work territory includes the Central Connecticut region.

Trombly specializes in sales and marketing, management, team building, and business strategies, among others. She is a member of several local associations. Midstate and Connecticut River Valley Chambers, Institute of Real Estate Management, and the Connecticut Apartment Association. Trombly has completed Dale Carnegie certification, Fair Housing, MRI and Yardi training in commercial real estate management and property portfolios. She is proficient in advanced property management software. She is also an Institute of Inspection Cleaning and Restoration Certification (IICRC) certified Water Damage Restoration Technician (WRT).

“We are very pleased to have Laurie further excel on our team and in her civic duties. She ensures that outstanding service is always provided,” said Suydam. “Laurie’s professionalism in our field along with her knowledge, dedication and experience in the community is a further asset to our company and we are very proud of her,” he said. “She is a professional who is making an impact and serves as a true leader.”

According to Trombly, she appreciates the growth in East Hartford and hometown atmosphere. “I believe that East Hartford has great potential with its rich past, current revitalization, Downtown Main Street Historic District, and its place on the National Register of Historic Places. As a Chamber Ambassador, my goal and vision will continue to focus on developing East Hartford as a safe place where you can raise a family, make lifelong friendships, and build upon your business successes.”

Trombly works at the Paul Davis office which is celebrating 21 years in the restoration, repairs and reconstruction business for homeowners, business owners, and the insurance industry while giving back to the community. Accomplishments include professional longevity that has turned a local franchise into a forerunner in the region’s restoration and mitigation industry. Paul Davis is located at 22 Kreiger Lane in Glastonbury and serves customers in New Britain, Newington, Southington and surrounding communities. As the company’s owner, Suydam is a longtime resident of Glastonbury. For more information, call 860-633-7733. Visit the website at www.FireWaterCt.com.

###

For more than 50 years, Paul Davis Restoration Inc. has restored residential and commercial properties damaged by fire, water, mold, storms and disasters. The experts at Paul Davis understand the complex process of recovering from property damage and provide complete services; there is no need for the expense and confusion of hiring multiple contractors. Paul Davis is a one-stop shop for disaster damage and restoration. Paul Davis Restoration has more than 300 independently owned franchises in the United States and Canada. The professionals at Paul Davis are certified in emergency restoration, reconstruction and remodeling. For more information, visit the company website at www.pauldavis.com.

Media Contact:

Rick Suydam

860-633-7733

Rick.Suydam@pauldavis.com