Chef Vicky Ratnani & Chef Guto Souza At Boteco Mumbai

Les Grand Chefs Dinner : Chef Vicky Ratnani & Chef Guto Souza

At Boteco – Restaurante Brasileiro, Mumbai

Brining to you a one of a kind collaboration between two extremely talented chefs under one kitchen!

Joining Boteco’s executive Chef Guto Souza to curate 10 plates / 5 unique courses in one sitting is celebrity Chef Vicky Ratnani.

Each course will be paired with a glass of wine by Sula Vineyards.

Bringing a touch of their own uniqueness to your table, this special dinner will leave you wanting for more!

Les Grand Chefs Dinner by Boteco will take you on a culinary trip around the globe to explore a blend of diverse ingredients by these finest Chefs.

Join the dynamic duo on Thursday 6th Feb | 7PM Onwards

3500 per person.