Nationally Recognized Educators Endorse T4c as Roadmap for Schools to begin Rapid Development and Deployment of Technology-enabled Curriculum

Education Technology Author and Consultant Publishes New Framework to Revolutionize the Development of Tier 4 Curriculum.

Murrieta, California, United States., January 25, 2020 — Three Nationally Recognized K-12 Educators have now endorsed a new framework for K-12 curriculum development as a roadmap to guide schools in their efforts to deliver technology-enabled curriculum to their students. Darryl Vidal, Education Technology author and consultant has recently published a revolutionary new framework to help schools develop and deliver curriculum that offers enhanced learning through the use of the 6C curriculum development process – the 6C’s are: Curriculum, Core (Common), Cognitive Factors, Context, Critical Thinking, Collaboration.

The Tier 4 concept is based on the educational topology commonly known as SAMR – a model to help define an ascending scale of technology enhancements in school curriculum. The basic premise of T4c is that schools must first establish standard infrastructure and processes in order to begin to define standards, technology infrastructure, and organizational structure, to develop curriculum that takes full advantage of technology systems available to each classroom and student. Typically, classrooms offer large screen projection, learning management software, WIFI and teacher / student devices, yet are still challenged with how teachers implement and utilize technology for their students.

Vidal states, “Many teachers and administrators are familiar with the SAMR model but have no means or methods to aid their teachers in implementing the model. Teachers are left to their own devices to achieve the potential capabilities of educational technology systems. This limited process rarely achieves the goal of providing new curriculum that maximizes technologies such as learning management systems, content development, and collaboration tools to a whole school district.

Tier 4 Curriculum leapfrogs the SAMR model and provides a step-by-step plan for schools to move directly to the top of the model – Tier 4 (Redefinition). Vidal says, “by disrupting the SAMR model, T4c enables schools to begin developing and delivering technology-enhanced lesson plans, using the 6C process, to their students in year one.”

Not only is fundamental infrastructure required but schools must also have the staff, organizational structure and professional development to empower teachers to implement technology curriculum in their classrooms. “We’re not talking about teaching technology – we’re talking about teaching common core subject matter, but maximizing critical thinking skills, learning management tools and collaboration in each lesson by taking advantage of technology that is already in place,” Vidal states is the key to Tier 4 Curriculum.

Vidal’s latest book, to be released March 2020, called “From Dysfunction to Innovation in Technology – Overcoming Critical Infrastructure and Organizational Dynamics in Education,” addresses this challenge in an executive planning guide format that any school can follow to begin to develop, implement and train their teachers in this new methodology.

Jaime Casap, Google’s Global Education Evangelist and nationally renown Education Technology advocate states, “For any school or district leader that really wants to transform their educational system, From Dysfunction to Innovation in Technology is a must read. It has the value proposition needed to create the momentum but more importantly, the book is full of step-by-step guides and implementation strategies that move transformation from theory to real practice!”

Former School Superintendent and Education Consultant, Jeffrey Felix stated, “Once again, Darryl uses his gift of “outsight” to view educational issues in a completely unique way. Darryl has the ability to be aware of outside forces that manipulate the time and energy of all educators and uses this awareness to help us understand with an openness that is simply refreshing. Innovation requires outsight and Darryl has piqued the interest of educators with a new instructional delivery method that simplifies the learning process for students who demand personalization.”

Superintendent of Cajon Valley Unified School District, Dr. David Miyashiro, a nationally recognized educator and TED talk personality says, “Darryl Vidal gives us a true roadmap inclusive of both the critical infrastructure and also the organizational dynamics of transitioning school districts to the digital age. Managing district change at this scale requires all departments and stakeholders to find common ground and common language for moving the work forward. Darryl also tackles the most important factors in Ed Tech Innovations as they relate to teaching and learning. Curriculum development and the end users involved get a front seat in this thoughtful work. This book is a must have for district leaders in any phase of technology integration.”

From Dysfunction to Innovation in Technology is Vidal’s sixth book related to Education Technology – scheduled for release in March 2020 and available for pre-order on Amazon.

About Darryl Vidal:

Darryl Vidal has been consulting for schools implementing technology for over 20 years. His projects include district-wide implementations of VoIP, Wireless, Data Center Virtualization, and Video Security. His primary instructional focus for over 15 years has been the ever evolving technology classroom. Mr. Vidal has developed the formal strategic planning and project management methodology known as MapIT. Darryl Vidal also provides program and project management as well as technical writing, Design Guide and Guide Specification development.

Contact:

Darryl Vidal

24644 Lincoln Ave.

Murrieta, CA 92562

6193009218

darrylvidal1@gmail.com

https://www.linkedin.com/in/darryl-vidal-b31bb86/