Coffee Culture Celebrates Republic Day with “Cup to a Cop”

There’s nothing like a hot and steamy cup of coffee on a cold winter day! To celebrate the culture of coffee with the spirit of the nation on the 71st Republic Day of India i.e. 26th January 2020, Coffee Culture has launched honoring the real heroes of the nation through the ‘Cup to a Cop’ Campaign. Serving cappuccinos to the police officers on the road, the campaign pays tribute to the police officers who work day in and day out to protect our nation selflessly.

In India, every cop serves for more than 800 citizens. Their constant efforts, bravery, and undying spirits largely goes unacknowledged. This Republic Day, Coffee Culture is thanking the police officers of India across 20+ cities and treating them with cups of joy as a gesture of gratitude.

Commemorating India’s Constitutional republicanism, Coffee Culture is celebrating Republic Day serving encouraging the customers to be a part of the drive and contribute to serving a cup of creamy goodness to all the officers present on the road on the 26th of January 2020. The customers can contribute to Coffee Culture’s nearest CC outlets or be a part of the ‘Cup to a Cop’ drive and celebrate their day with the community of coffee lovers.

Creating elements of the local culture at every outlet, Coffee Culture is known for great coffee, delicious food and creating spaces for connecting with the local culture. With coffee as an integral part of our lives since forever, it’s one of the essential elements for meet-ups, get-togethers, business meetings and more. Striking conversations through their remarkable presence and representing true Indian coffee culture across major cities in India, Coffee Culture has earned a cult space in the heart of coffee lovers.

Nurturing the brand since its very emergence, Mr. Gaurav Narang, Founder and CEO of Coffee Culture shares, “A cup of coffee is a gesture of happiness, connection, and care. Our ‘Cup to a Cop’ initiative expresses gratitude and thanks the heroes of our country for their service. Connecting to everyone with an endearing love for coffee, the campaign aims to gift the cup of joy to the people who serve the country. ”

Contribute to the ‘Cup to a Cop’ drive with Coffee Culture by visiting the CC Outlets and celebrate your Republic Day serving the heroes who serve the nation.

Ever since its emergence, the cafes of Coffee Culture have been a hub for conversations, discussions, and expression of love for coffee. Crafting experience to brilliant brews and exquisite delicacies the brand has opened 22 outlets across 18 cities and is growing a strong network of coffee outlets.

##About Coffee Culture

Coffee Culture as the name suggests is more of a local community connect center. Creating elements of the local culture at every outlet and making people connect – the cafe unites the love for coffee as an integral part of our lifestyle. From Live Kitchen to brilliant brews – Coffee Culture is known for great food with good coffees and super cool ambiance connecting with the local culture. Focussed on spaces that suit the local audience, the cafe is crafting experience one outlet at a time! The brand has a network of 22 outlets across 18 major cities in India.

