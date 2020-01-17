Exchange Rates Notification No.05/2020 – Customs (N.T.)

In exercise of the powers conferred by section 14 of the Customs Act, 1962 (52 of 1962), and in supersession of the notification of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs No.01/2020-CUSTOMS (N.T.), dated 2nd January, 2020 except as respects things done or omitted to be done before such supersession, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs hereby determines that the rate of exchange of conversion of each of the foreign currencies specified in column (2) of each of Schedule I and Schedule II annexed hereto, into Indian currency or vice versa, shall, with effect from 17th January, 2020, be the rate mentioned against it in the corresponding entry in column (3) thereof, for the purpose of the said section, relating to imported and export goods.

SCHEDULE-I

Sl.No.

Foreign Currency

Rate of exchange of one unit of foreign currency equivalent to Indian rupees

(1)

(2)

(3)

(a)

(b)

(For Imported Goods)

(For Exported Goods)

1.

Australian Dollar

50.10

47.90

2.

Bahraini Dinar

194.00

181.95

3.

Canadian Dollar

55.30

53.30

4.

Chinese Yuan

10.45

10.15

5.

Danish Kroner

10.75

10.40

6.

EURO

80.50

77.55

7.

Hong Kong Dollar

9.30

8.95

8.

Kuwaiti Dinar

240.95

225.95

9.

New Zealand Dollar

48.30

46.10

10.

Norwegian Kroner

8.15

7.85

11.

Pound Sterling

94.05

90.75

12.

Qatari Riyal

20.10

18.85

13.

Saudi Arabian Riyal

19.50

18.30

14.

Singapore Dollar

53.55

51.70

15.

South African Rand

5.10

4.75

16.

Swedish Kroner

7.60

7.35

17.

Swiss Franc

74.95

72.00

18.

Turkish Lira

12.40

11.65

19.

UAE Dirham

19.90

18.65

20.

US Dollar

71.65

69.95

SCHEDULE-II

Sl.No.

Foreign Currency

Rate of exchange of 100 units of foreign currency equivalent to Indian rupees

(1)

(2)

(3)

(a)

(b)

(For Imported Goods)

(For Export Goods)

1.

Japanese Yen

65.65

63.20

2.

Korean Won

6.30

5.90