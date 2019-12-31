Union Home Minister reviews the functioning of the Sashastra Seema Bal at its Headquarters in New Delhi

Union Minister for Home Affairs, Shri Amit Shah visited Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) Headquarters at New Delhi today. During the visit, he met senior officers of the force and received the ceremonial welcome with Guard of Honour.

The Home Minister reviewed the functioning of the SSB through a presentation given by the Director General of the Force, Shri Kumar Rajesh Chandra. He was apprised of the organizational structure of SSB, its deployment, operational achievements and various facets as well as the concerns.

During the visit, senior officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs and SSB were present.